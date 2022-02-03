Raiders rout Scouts on the Road

The Raiders were not able to replicate their success against David City in a surprising loss at home to Tekamah-Herman 50-36 on Jan. 27. Not having two starters play in LaCroix and Emmett Couch definitely showed with inconsistent offensive play.

“It affected us because it was kind of hard for us to run some of our stuff,” Quinn said. “Now we have to play people out of position a little bit. You could see that tonight at times that we weren’t as sharp as we would be if we had everyone playing in the right spots.”

Early on, it looked like Mead might run away with the game up 6-0 after a layup from AJ Carritt and Koranda.

Despite the fast start by Mead, the Tigers stayed calm and collective. That led to a 12-4 run that gave them a two-point lead at the end of one.

Slowly but surely, T-H kept building on their lead in the second and third quarters. After outscoring the Raiders 7-6 in the second and 7-5 in the third, the Tigers were up 26-21 going to the fourth.

Early in the fourth Mead got within one possession after two free throws from Luke Carritt. That was as close as the Raiders would get with T-H breaking out with 24 points in the last quarter.