Raiders rout Scouts on the Road

DAVID CITY- A fast start helped the Class D-1 No. 6 Mead boys basketball team jump out to an early lead on David City in a 60-33 road victory on Jan. 25. The Raiders had eight different players score against the Scouts and relied on their defense to create offense.
“I thought we played great defense,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “We stayed between them and the basket consistently throughout the game and identified our switches really well.”
Tyler Pickworth was able to put Mead up 9-4 to start the game with a steal and layup. Both Luke Carritt and Frankie Hebenstreit knocked down threes that made the score 21-5 at the end of the first.
Layups in transition continued to be a key for the Raiders in the second with baskets from Hebenstreit and Pickworth. Going into halftime, Mead was up on David City 31-15.
After outscoring the Scouts 12-1 in the third, the Raiders had 15 points in the fourth compared to just seven for David City. Big factors in Mead getting those points were Luke Carritt, Pickworth, and Branden Koranda who all had three-pointers.
Pickworth had 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the win. Scoring 12 points apiece were Luke Carritt and Hebenstreit, Koranda had eight points, AJ Carritt finished with seven points and seven rebounds, and Christopher Hanson, Beau LaCroix, and Tytus Lee scored two points.
The Raiders were not able to replicate their success against David City in a surprising loss at home to Tekamah-Herman 50-36 on Jan. 27. Not having two starters play in LaCroix and Emmett Couch definitely showed with inconsistent offensive play.
“It affected us because it was kind of hard for us to run some of our stuff,” Quinn said. “Now we have to play people out of position a little bit. You could see that tonight at times that we weren’t as sharp as we would be if we had everyone playing in the right spots.”
Early on, it looked like Mead might run away with the game up 6-0 after a layup from AJ Carritt and Koranda.
Despite the fast start by Mead, the Tigers stayed calm and collective. That led to a 12-4 run that gave them a two-point lead at the end of one.
Slowly but surely, T-H kept building on their lead in the second and third quarters. After outscoring the Raiders 7-6 in the second and 7-5 in the third, the Tigers were up 26-21 going to the fourth.
Early in the fourth Mead got within one possession after two free throws from Luke Carritt. That was as close as the Raiders would get with T-H breaking out with 24 points in the last quarter.
AJ Carritt led Mead with 10 points and six rebounds. Finishing with nine points was Hebenstreit, both Koranda and Luke Carritt registered six, and Pickworth scored five points.