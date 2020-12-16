Raiders remain undefeated after win over Panthers

MEAD – The eighth-ranked Mead Raider girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the year after a pair of wins last week over Cornerstone Christian and Palmyra.

The Raiders started the week with a 44-23 road win over the Cougars on Dec. 8.

The game with Cornerstone got off to a slow start for the visitors.

The game was tied at nine after one quarter and the Raiders were limited to just 17 first half points.

“For the second game in a row we got have to a rocky, slow start, but was able to keeping grinding to pull away and secure the victory. The first quarter was a little sloppy on our part, we were not doing a good job rebounding the basketball,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.

The Raiders were able to get on track in the second half and outscored the home team 27-12.

Junior guard Emily Quinn poured in a game-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. She made four 3-pointers. She also added five steals.

“Emily played a solid all-around game,” said Havelka.

Junior Emily Hebenstreit added 15 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field.