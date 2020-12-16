 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raiders remain undefeated after win over Panthers
0 comments

Raiders remain undefeated after win over Panthers

Mead Raider Basketball

BIG NIGHT: Mead sharpshooter Emily Hebenstreit poured in a career-high 28 points to lead the Raiders past Palmyra on Dec. 11.  (Staff Photo by Sam Farmer)

MEAD – The eighth-ranked Mead Raider girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the year after a pair of wins last week over Cornerstone Christian and Palmyra.

The Raiders started the week with a 44-23 road win over the Cougars on Dec. 8.

The game with Cornerstone got off to a slow start for the visitors.

The game was tied at nine after one quarter and the Raiders were limited to just 17 first half points.

“For the second game in a row we got have to a rocky, slow start, but was able to keeping grinding to pull away and secure the victory. The first quarter was a little sloppy on our part, we were not doing a good job rebounding the basketball,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.

The Raiders were able to get on track in the second half and outscored the home team 27-12.

Junior guard Emily Quinn poured in a game-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. She made four 3-pointers. She also added five steals.

“Emily played a solid all-around game,” said Havelka.

Junior Emily Hebenstreit added 15 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field.

Junior Bailey Langemeier added seven points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists.

Mead returned to the floor on Dec. 11 for a home game against conference foe Palmyra.

The Raiders shrugged off a slow offensive start and pulled away for the 47-38 win over the Panthers.

Mead led just 16-11 at the half, but scored 31 points in the second half on the strength of a career-high 28-point performance from Hebenstreit.

“Emily (Hebenstreit) is a huge part of our offense, but this year she is really becoming a solid all-around player,” said Havelka. She also pulled down six rebounds.

Quinn added six points, three assists and three steals against Palmyra.

Senior Becca Halbmaier pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Junior Bri Lemke finished with a career-high 10 rebounds.

Mead will return to action on Friday night when they travel to Omaha to take on the Brownell-Talbot Raiders.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smaus to join county board
Community

Smaus to join county board

WAHOO – Prague’s John Smaus was appointed on Dec. 2 to the District 5 supervisors seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors replacing L…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics