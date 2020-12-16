Raiders remain undefeated after win over Panthers

MEAD – The eighth-ranked Mead Raider girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the year after a pair of wins last week over Cornerstone Christian and Palmyra.
The Raiders started the week with a 44-23 road win over the Cougars on Dec. 8.
The game with Cornerstone got off to a slow start for the visitors.
The game was tied at nine after one quarter and the Raiders were limited to just 17 first half points.
“For the second game in a row we got have to a rocky, slow start, but was able to keeping grinding to pull away and secure the victory. The first quarter was a little sloppy on our part, we were not doing a good job rebounding the basketball,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
The Raiders were able to get on track in the second half and outscored the home team 27-12.
Junior guard Emily Quinn poured in a game-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. She made four 3-pointers. She also added five steals.
“Emily played a solid all-around game,” said Havelka.
Junior Emily Hebenstreit added 15 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field.
Junior Bailey Langemeier added seven points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Mead returned to the floor on Dec. 11 for a home game against conference foe Palmyra.
The Raiders shrugged off a slow offensive start and pulled away for the 47-38 win over the Panthers.
Mead led just 16-11 at the half, but scored 31 points in the second half on the strength of a career-high 28-point performance from Hebenstreit.
“Emily (Hebenstreit) is a huge part of our offense, but this year she is really becoming a solid all-around player,” said Havelka. She also pulled down six rebounds.
Quinn added six points, three assists and three steals against Palmyra.
Senior Becca Halbmaier pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Junior Bri Lemke finished with a career-high 10 rebounds.
Mead will return to action on Friday night when they travel to Omaha to take on the Brownell-Talbot Raiders.
