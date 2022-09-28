Raiders put up valiant effort against rated Knights squad

MEAD- The Mead Football team was able to hang with an offensive juggernaut in Class D-1 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock on Sept. 23 in Mead. Despite holding a Knight offense that was averaging 74 points a game to 14 points through three quarters, the Raiders didn’t have enough to get the victory in a 30-22 loss.

“Played our most complete game so far this year, but against a good opponent we couldn't quite match them blow for blow,” Mead Head Coach Terry Hickman said.

In the first quarter, E-M was the only team to score on a 46 yard run. After failing to complete a pass on the two point try, the Knights had a 6-0 lead going to the second.

Mead found the end zone for the first time in the game in the second quarter on a five yard pass from Luke Carritt to Beau LaCroix for a score. The pass on the two point try failed for the Raiders making it a 6-6 contest.

Another touchdown, this time on a 46 yard run from Luke Carritt gave Mead their first lead of the game. The two point try was also good when Luke Carritt completed a pass to Tyler Else making it 14-6 in favor of the Raiders.

Right before the half, E-M put together a scoring drive that was capped off with a 10 yard completion. The Knight also got the two on a run into the end zone that tied the game at 14 going into intermission.

After neither team scored in the third quarter, E-M was able to find the end zone from one yard out to begin the fourth. The two point run was also good increasing the Knights edge out to 22-14.

Later on, in the quarter, E-M broke a run of 46 yards that pushed their lead out to double digits at 30-14.

Mead didn’t give up and put together one more solid offensive possession. It was capped off with a 25 yard pass from Luke Carritt to Tanner Price.

On the two point conversion, Luke Carritt completed a pass to Keegan Converse that cut the Raiders deficit down to eight points in the end.

Completing 13 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns was Luke Carritt. He also ran the ball for 77 yards and found the end zone once.

Hauling in six catches for 92 yards and one touchdown was Price. He also carried the ball eight times on the ground and gained 27 yards.

LaCroix had two grabs for nine yards and a score and gained 19 yards on the ground. Picking up 42 yards on seven carries was Tytus Lee and Quinn Carritt had four catches for 34 yards.

Pacing the defense with 15 tackles and forcing a fumble was LaCroix. Getting 12 tackles was Quinn Carritt, Luke Carritt finished with nine and Tanner Price ended up with eight.

Both getting five tackles were Tristan Zwiener and Lee.

Next up for the Raiders is Weeping Water at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The Indians are on a two game winning streak and beat Brownell Talbot 54-14 in their last game.