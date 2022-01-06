Raiders pull off impressive wins on way to holiday tournament title

Going to the fourth quarter the Raiders still clung to a six-point lead up 35-29.

When his team needed him to step up the most, Emmett Couch got two baskets in transition. This helped Mead keep an Eagle comeback at bay and pull out a six-point victory.

The Raiders’ leading scorer in the contest was Pickworth with 14 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds. Luke Carritt had eight points and four steals, Couch and Beau LaCroix scored seven points, Hebenstreit finished with six points and was two for three from behind the arc and AJ Carritt had five points and six rebounds.

The day prior, Mead knocked off a rated Cross County squad by dominating the first half of action.

It was their defense that stole the show giving up four points in both the second and third quarters of play. During this same time frame, the Raiders scored 12 points in the first and nine points in the second to take a 21-8 halftime lead.

Mead once again found themselves in front on the scoreboard in the third, outscoring Cross County 13-9 and leading 34-17 going to the fourth quarter.