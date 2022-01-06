Raiders pull off impressive wins on way to holiday tournament title

CENTRAL CITY – In a tournament where the Class D-1 No. 1 Mead boys basketball team had to play a class up or two in all their games, the Raiders found a way to take home first place in the Runza Holiday Tournament. They did this by knocking off Class C-2 No. 9 Cross County 48-41 in the semifinal at Milford on Dec. 27 and then defeated a 7-2 Wood River squad 47-41 in the championship at Central City on Dec. 28.
“Winning the turnover margin was key to beating Wood River,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “We forced a number of turnovers that directly contributed to a 17-5 advantage on points off turnovers.”
Early on it was the defense that stole the show for the Raiders in the victory against the Eagles. They held what had been an impressive offense for Wood River to four points in the first while scoring 13.
In the second quarter, Frankie Hebenstreit knocked down a three-pointer that gave Mead an 18-10 lead. The Raiders for the most part were able to keep their advantage around that total up 23-17 after two-quarters of play.
The Raiders started the third off on a 4-0 run that was capped off with a fast break layup by Tyler Pickworth.
Later on, Mead went up 30-23 when Hebenstreit knocked down another three-pointer. It was an eight-point contest after Pickworth made a three.
Going to the fourth quarter the Raiders still clung to a six-point lead up 35-29.
When his team needed him to step up the most, Emmett Couch got two baskets in transition. This helped Mead keep an Eagle comeback at bay and pull out a six-point victory.
The Raiders’ leading scorer in the contest was Pickworth with 14 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds. Luke Carritt had eight points and four steals, Couch and Beau LaCroix scored seven points, Hebenstreit finished with six points and was two for three from behind the arc and AJ Carritt had five points and six rebounds.
The day prior, Mead knocked off a rated Cross County squad by dominating the first half of action.
It was their defense that stole the show giving up four points in both the second and third quarters of play. During this same time frame, the Raiders scored 12 points in the first and nine points in the second to take a 21-8 halftime lead.
Mead once again found themselves in front on the scoreboard in the third, outscoring Cross County 13-9 and leading 34-17 going to the fourth quarter.
After being held to single digits through three, the Cougars erupted with 24 points in the fourth. It helped them climb back into the game, but the hole they dug themselves into was too much to overcome.
LaCroix had 15 points to lead the team while Pickworth also finished in double figures with 13 points. Coming through with eight points was Luke Carritt and Couch and both AJ Carritt and Tye Dickes scored two points.
The Raiders took on Cedar Bluffs at home on Jan. 4. They play at Class C-1 No. 10 Yutan on Jan. 7. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.