Raiders offense goes quiet in loss to Huskies on the road

SHELBY-The Mead football team moved to 1-1 on the year after losing to Shelby-Rising City 28-14 on the road on Sept. 2.

A week after the Raider offense went wild for over 40 points; they were limited to just 174 yards of total offense. A big reason that Mead Head Coach Terry Hickman believes this happened, was the Huskies were just more physical than Mead throughout the contest.

“They were physical and we were not,” Hickman said. “Need to regroup for the next game.”

Early on, it was S-RC who jumped on the board first with a three yard run. The Huskies pass on the two point try was incomplete making it a 6-0 game.

Before the end of the first, S-RC added one more touchdown on a four yard run. After the successful two point attempt, the Huskies led 14-0 going to the second quarter.

Mead was able to cut into their two possession deficit with a 23 yard touchdown run. The two point run by the Raiders failed making it a 14-6 game in favor of S-RC.

To end the half, the Huskies struck gold with a 29 yard completion that went for a score. They also got in on the two point try, which made it a 22-6 game heading into halftime.

Trailing 28-6 in the fourth quarter, Luke Carritt got into the end zone for his second touchdown on a three yard run. He also completed a pass to Tanner Price on the two point try that made it a 14 point game in the end.

Finishing with 118 yards passing yards and 12 completions was Luke Carritt. He also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Catching three passes for 42 yards was Branden Koranda and Tanner Price had three receptions for 34 yards. Quinn Carritt had 21 receiving yards, Tyler Else had 12, and Tristan Zwiener came up with 9 yards on two catches.

Leading the defense with 14 tackles was Luke Carritt and Mason Christensen was one behind him with 13 tackles and one sack. Also reaching double digits with 10 tackles was Quinn Carritt, while Tye Dickes had nine, Tanner Price and Zwiener came up with eight, and Tytus Lee finished with seven.

This week Mead has another away game at Johnson-Brock at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. The Eagles enter the game with a 2-0 record after knocking off Weeping Water 56-22 their last time out.