Raiders move to 10-4 with wins

WEST POINT – The Mead Raider boys basketball team improved to 10-4 on the season after notching a pair of wins last week against David City and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
The Raiders bounced back after a disappointing loss to Malcolm with a 44-23 home victory over the David City Scouts on Jan. 26.
The Raider defense was the story of the night as they limited the Scouts to a season-low 23 points on a paltry 19 percent shooting from the field.
The Raiders got off to a slow start themselves and led just 7-3 after eight minutes.
Mead found their offensive stride in the second and third quarters while combining for 31 points.
“We were able to score off turnovers and on some offensive rebounds and I thought that was key,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
Junior Tyler Pickworth led the Raiders in scoring with 16 points and also added four steals on the defensive end.
Senior Hunter Pickworth added nine points and five rebounds and senior AJ Carritt added eight rebounds and four steals.
The Raiders returned to action on Thursday night when they traveled to West Point to take on Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Despite having only three wins on the season, the Bluejays played the Raiders down to the wire. Mead made free throws down the stretch and hung on for the 46-42 win.
The Raiders led 20-16 at the half and went into the fourth quarter up six points, but GACC seized the momentum and pushed the Raiders to the wire.
A huge 3-pointer from freshman Emmett Couch combined with the Raiders making 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch allowed Mead to sneak out of town with the narrow victory.
Couch scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Raiders.
Turnover margin was a key statistic in the Raiders favor as they forced 18 and committed only eight.