Raiders move to 10-4 with wins

WEST POINT – The Mead Raider boys basketball team improved to 10-4 on the season after notching a pair of wins last week against David City and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

The Raiders bounced back after a disappointing loss to Malcolm with a 44-23 home victory over the David City Scouts on Jan. 26.

The Raider defense was the story of the night as they limited the Scouts to a season-low 23 points on a paltry 19 percent shooting from the field.

The Raiders got off to a slow start themselves and led just 7-3 after eight minutes.

Mead found their offensive stride in the second and third quarters while combining for 31 points.

“We were able to score off turnovers and on some offensive rebounds and I thought that was key,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.

Junior Tyler Pickworth led the Raiders in scoring with 16 points and also added four steals on the defensive end.

Senior Hunter Pickworth added nine points and five rebounds and senior AJ Carritt added eight rebounds and four steals.

The Raiders returned to action on Thursday night when they traveled to West Point to take on Guardian Angels Central Catholic.