Raiders make quick work of Indians

MEAD – The Class D-1 No. 7 Mead boys basketball team was once again able to find the win column when they took down Weeping Water 66-25 at home on Jan. 10. It wasn’t a perfect game for the Raiders, who shot only 17% from three, but it was enough to get the job done.

“After coming off some rough shooting performances versus Central City and Yutan, I thought versus Weeping Water would be a good chance to break through,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp said. “It was not, going three of 18 from three and only seven of 13 from the line. However, we were able to rely on our defense and ball movement to come away with a convincing win.”

Mead started the game off with 15 points in the first quarter. On the defensive end, they limited the Indians to eight points as they built a seven-point lead.

During the second quarter, Frankie Hebenstreit knocked down a three to put the Raiders up 22-11. Another 12 points for Mead increased their advantage out to 34-18 at the half.

Hebenstreit continued to be a good source of offense for the Raiders into the third with a layup in transition off a turnover. This helped Mead put up another 14 points and grab a 48-23 lead with one quarter remaining.

Luke Carritt began the fourth with a corner three. This was followed up by another three from the other side by Isaac Couch.

When everything was said and done, the Raiders reached double digits for the fourth straight quarter with 18 points and won by 41 points.

On the glass, the Raiders pulled down 37 rebounds and dished out 19 assists. They also had 17 steals and shot 46% from the field.

Scoring 18 points and compiling 12 rebounds was Beau LaCroix. Also finishing with 18 points with five steals and four assists was Hebenstreit.

Later in the week, the Raiders fell 64-50 to Class D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge at home. It was a 43-36 game heading to the fourth when the Jaguars went on a 21-14 scoring run to close out the contest.

For the game, Mead made 21% of their three pointers and 43% of their total shots. The Raiders also dished out 13 assists, had five steals and 26 rebounds.

At the time of publication on Jan. 16, there were no individual stats provided for the game.

Mead started off this week with a game at home against Sterling on Jan. 17. They travel to Lyons-Decatur Northeast for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Jan. 20.