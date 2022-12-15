Raiders leave nothing in doubt in big home win

MEAD – A strong start helped the Mead boys basketball team dominate in every facet of the game in a 66-27 win against Cornerstone Christian at home on Dec. 6. The Raiders pulled down 34 rebounds in the contest and shot 49% from the field which played huge roles in the victory.

“We did a good job of being patient and letting the game come to us,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp said. “We displayed great execution on offense and were able to get a lot of great shots scoring 62 points through three quarters. We also were able to get a lot of rest for our top guys which allowed for some good game experience for others.”

Up 6-2 in the early parts of the game, Emmett Couch scored on a fast break layup to put Mead up 8-2. It was extended to a seven-point lead thanks to a three from Luke Carritt in the corner.

A pair of threes from Emmett Couch and Carritt to close out the quarter increased the Raiders advantage out to 28-10.

In the second, Carritt remained hot, knocking down another three-pointer which made it a 23 point contest and eventually a 41-15 halftime lead for Mead.

Despite having a big advantage, the Raiders continued working hard in the third. Colby Sorensen stepped up for Mead and hit a three to put the Raiders up 62-19 going to the fourth.

The bench for Mead tacked on four more points in the final frame as the Raiders went on to win by 39 points.

Carritt led the charge for Mead in the victory with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks was Beau LaCroix and Sorenson ended up with 10 points.

The Raiders next game on the docket was a home affair against Class C-2 No. 10 Palmyra on Dec. 9. Heading into the game, Mead was dealing with the news that one of their starters, Emmett Couch, would miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

Instead of letting the situation derail them, the Raiders played inspired basketball as they went on to take down the Panthers 75-64.

“After the news, Friday morning of Emmett Couch tearing his ACL again, I wasn’t sure how the team would respond,” Hilgenkamp said. “Well, they responded with a resounding first half. The boys had a high level of intensity on defense and were executing at a high level on offense, allowing us to jump out to a 37-22 halftime lead. In the second half multiple times, Palmyra made runs to cut into the lead, but the boys responded each time. I am so proud of them in the way they fought and were able to battle all night long against a very tough Palmyra team.”

Stepping up in a big way with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three steals was Carritt and Frankie Hebenstreit had 22 points and six assists. Dropping in seven points and pulling down 12 rebounds was LaCroix.

For the second day in a row, Mead suited up for a game, this time at Brancroft-Rosalie on Dec. 10. Against a tough and gritty Panther group, the Raiders were able to come out on top 68-64.

“They again put together a fantastic first half with high efficiency on both ends offensively and defensively helping us to a 38-22 halftime advantage,” Hilgenkamp said. “Throughout the second half Bancroft kept coming and made run after run to cut into our lead, but the boys held strong.”

For the game, Mead shot 50% from the field, 45% from the three and 70% at the free throw line. They also pulled down eight rebounds, stole five balls and had eight assists.

It was once again Carritt who led the Raiders with 25 points. Isaac Couch finished with 16 points and Hebenstreit scored 13 points and had three assists.

Mead started the week off with a road game at 7:30 p.m. against Omaha Brownell Talbot on Dec. 16. They returned home to play East Butler at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.