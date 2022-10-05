Raiders knocked off by Chieftains and Knights on the road

YUTAN- This week the Mead Volleyball team had a pair of tough matches against quality opponents, when they took on Yutan and Elmwood-Murdock on the road on Sept. 27 and 29. In both matches, the Raiders were knocked off by their opponents in straight sets.

Mead’s first match of the week was on Tuesday against Saunders County rival Yutan. The Raiders hung in during the first set only losing 25-20 but then lost steam as the match went on falling 25-15 and then 25-12 in the final two sets.

“We played very well in the first set and it shows that we are improving in the physical play,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “While it was Yutan that committed the errors during those rallies, we played great defense and kept the ball in play. We were accomplishing our goals as a team on the court which was good to see. Our mental stability is our biggest obstacle to overcome; we need to stay focused on the task at hand instead of past plays.”

Leading the team with 20 digs and 20 good serve receives was Lilly Flynn. At the net, Janie Munter had seven kills and seven digs and Taylar Shull came through with nine assists, eight digs and two kills.

Also having a good match with five kills, one ace and 10 digs was Haylie Muhlbach.

It was tough for the Raiders to get anything going in their next match at Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday. As a result, Mead was knocked off by the Knights 25-18, 25-13 and then 25-16.

“E-M is a very good defensive team and probably one of the best teams we have played,” Havelka said. “At times out hitters made good smart shots to score, but others weren’t aggressive enough in our decisions.”

In three sets, the Raiders were limited to just a .033 hitting percentage. They also had five ace serves and then three blocks picked up.

Pacing Mead with 10 kills, one ace and six digs was Munter. Getting five kills, 10 digs and one ace was Muhlbach and Flynn had 26 good serve receives, 13 digs and one ace.

Finishing with three blocks and three digs was Michelle Huckeby. Shull ended up earning eight assists and 12 digs and Emily Kuhr had eight assists, two digs and one assist.

Mead took on Tekamah-Herman and Boys Town on Oct. 3 and 4. They will also host a home triangular at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 with Weeping Water and Cedar Bluffs.