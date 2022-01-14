Raiders knock off Wildcats in runaway fashion

MEAD- In a battle of two Saunders County squads, it was Class D-1 No. 1 Mead who was able to dominate Cedar Bluffs on their home court 55-11. The Raiders had a solid start to the game and they continued to lead from there.
"We did some good things on the defensive end for periods of time but had too many mistakes that led to way too many uncontested shots,” Cedar Bluffs head coach Jeremy Larsen said. “On the offensive end, Mead made it difficult on us. We didn't handle their pressure well enough to have more consistent possessions. There is a reason they are ranked where they are ranked. They are a solid team that doesn't beat themselves and does a great job playing team defense."
Luke Carritt got the scoring going in the game for Mead with a layup that put them ahead 2-0. A steal and layup by Beau LaCroix increased the advantage to four points.
The Wildcats scored their only point of the first quarter on a layup in transition from Layne Willis.
Late in the quarter, Emmett Couch was able to get out in transition and make a basket. Heading to the second quarter, the Raiders were up 16-2.
Trailing by 20 points, Zephan Kluthe was able to make a driving bucket for Cedar Bluffs.
Catching fire from three for Mead was Frankie Hebenstreit who made two of them. This helped the Raiders go up 32-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, Couch scored on a fast break layup. Later on, Willis connected on a three for the Wildcats making it 35-9.
The quarter was closed out by Luke Carritt knocking down a three of his own to put the Raiders up 38-9 and then eventually 49-9 heading to the final frame.
Sam Blanck had the only two points for Cedar Bluffs in the fourth. Off the bench, Collin Konecky made a driving basket for Mead that brought the game to its final score.
Leading the Raiders with 13 points was Couch. Also in double figures was Hebenstreit with 12 points, Luke Carritt scored nine, Tanner Price had seven, Konecky scored six, and Tytus Lee, AJ Carritt, LaCroix, and Tyler Pickworth scored two points.
Finishing with a team-high seven points for the Wildcats was Willis. Blanck and Kluthe each had two points.