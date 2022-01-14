Raiders knock off Wildcats in runaway fashion

MEAD- In a battle of two Saunders County squads, it was Class D-1 No. 1 Mead who was able to dominate Cedar Bluffs on their home court 55-11. The Raiders had a solid start to the game and they continued to lead from there.

"We did some good things on the defensive end for periods of time but had too many mistakes that led to way too many uncontested shots,” Cedar Bluffs head coach Jeremy Larsen said. “On the offensive end, Mead made it difficult on us. We didn't handle their pressure well enough to have more consistent possessions. There is a reason they are ranked where they are ranked. They are a solid team that doesn't beat themselves and does a great job playing team defense."

Luke Carritt got the scoring going in the game for Mead with a layup that put them ahead 2-0. A steal and layup by Beau LaCroix increased the advantage to four points.

The Wildcats scored their only point of the first quarter on a layup in transition from Layne Willis.

Late in the quarter, Emmett Couch was able to get out in transition and make a basket. Heading to the second quarter, the Raiders were up 16-2.

Trailing by 20 points, Zephan Kluthe was able to make a driving bucket for Cedar Bluffs.