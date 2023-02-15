CEDAR BLUFFS – In a battle of Saunders County foes, the Class D-1 No. 8 Mead boys basketball team knocked off Cedar Bluffs on the road 57-11 on Feb. 6. The Raiders came up with 12 steals and had 10 assists in the dominating win.

“Well-rounded game for everyone,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Higenkamp said. “We played good defense, didn’t force anything offensively and got a lot of guys reps and game time.”

It didn’t take long for Mead to build a 6-0 lead on a three-pointer from Tye Dickes. Later on, Isaac Couch converted a layup that help put the Raiders up 20-0 going to the second quarter.

A pair of steals and layups from Beau LaCroix and Tanner Price pushed the Raiders in front 28-0 on the Wildcats.

Cedar Bluffs eventually got on the board at the end of the half and went into the locker room down 30-3 to Mead.

Dalton Strenger was able to knock down a three-pointer for the Wildcats in the third quarter that gave his team nine points. A few possessions later, Tanner Price hit a three for the Raiders to make it 47-11.

To close out the quarter, Brady Gardner and Tytus Lee converted layups that gave Mead a 51-11 advantage heading to the fourth.

In the final frame, Emmett Couch converted a three for the Raiders. Mead would go on to score three more points and win by 46.

The leading scorers for the Raiders were Frankie Hebenstreit and LaCroix with eight points each. Both Gartner and Isaac Couch had seven points, Lee and Dickes scored six and Price put up five. Rounding out the scoring was Branden Koranda with four points and Ashton Vera and Luke Carritt ended up with three points apiece.

For Cedar Bluffs, Strenger and Mason Christensen put up four points, Gus Jacoby had two and Camden Patyk finished with one.

The Wildcats closed out the regular season with a game at Omaha Buena Vista on Feb. 13 and then play at Winside at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. Mead takes on Class D-1 No. 4 Johnson-Brock on the road at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17.