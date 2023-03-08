LEXINGTON – In a battle of eastern against western Nebraska, it was the Mead boys basketball team that prevailed over Leyton 44-33 in the D1-7 District Final at Lexington High School on Feb. 28. This is the second year in a row that the Raiders have knocked off the Warriors to earn a trip to the Class D-1 State Basketball Tournament.

“Defensive intensity from the tip is how we won this game,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp said. “This was key on a night where we did not convert at a high enough level on offense to make you feel comfortable. We missed far too many layups and free throws but could hang our hats on the defensive end and were able to turn them over 18 times.”

To start the game, Frankie Hebenstreit knocked down a trey to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead. That was followed up by Luke Carritt and Branden Koranda making-three pointers that increased the Raiders’ edge to 9-5.

By the end of the first quarter, Mead was up by seven points at 15-8.

The Raiders fell back on their defense in the second as they went on to hold Leyton scoreless. A steal and jumper by Tytus Lee late in the half helped Mead go up 24-8 at the break.

After struggling mightily in the second, the Warriors went on to outscore the Raiders 12-10 in the third quarter. Despite this, the Raiders still clung to a double digit advantage at 34-20.

Senior leader Carritt opened up the final frame with a triple up top for Mead. The Raiders used the three to spearhead them to an 11-point victory and send Mead to the state tournament for the second straight year.

From the field, the Raiders shot 43% and 36% from three-point range. They also had 28 rebounds, 13 steals, 12 assists and three blocks.

Pacing Mead with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists was Hebenstreit and Beau LaCroix had nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Putting up six points was Carritt, Lee scored five, Koranda ended up with three and Tye Dickes and Isaac Couch finished with two.

The Raiders enter the Class D-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament as the eighth seed and took on the top seed North Platte St. Patrick’s on March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Results from all of Mead’s games at the State Tournament can be found online and in next week’s paper.