Raiders knock off Cougars on the road to end regular season

LYONS- The Mead Volleyball Team was able to end the regular season on a high note when they knocked off Lyons-Decatur Northeast on the road on Oct. 17 in straight sets 25-18, 25-16 and then 25-11. In the match, the Raiders piled up 12 aces, 35 kills and dugout 56 balls.

“We definitely didn’t seem to want to start out strong at any time during this match, but we were playing well enough to even it up quickly,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said.

In the first set, Mead spotted the Cougars four straight points. It didn’t take long for the Raiders to recover from those miscues as they tied things up at eight apiece.

Mead would go on to build a 16-11 lead and then maintained it the rest of the way to pick up the first set by seven points.

It was a similar start for the Raiders in the second, as they fell behind by three points only to come back and tie things up at nine. Lilly Flynn opened the lead up to 20-11 for Mead by serving it nine times in a row.

Lyons-Decatur Northeast never recovered from that and ended up falling to the Raiders by nine points.

The third set started out as a battle of runs, with Mead scoring the first four points and then the Cougars answering back with six straight points.

Stella Charles was able to step up at the service line with seven good serves in a row which gave the Raiders a commanding 19-10 edge. Finishing the match off with a five-point service run was Haylie Muhlbach.

Leading the team offensively was Janie Munter with 16 kills, four aces and 14 digs. Getting 10 kills, two aces and eight digs was Muhlbach.

Both setters played good in this match, with Taylar Shull earning 16 assists and Emily Kuhr ending up with 15. From the libero position, Flynn had 11 digs, 15 serve receives and four aces.

Next up for Mead was the D2-3 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament. As the third seed, they took on second seed and D2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis on Oct. 24 for a shot at the Subdistrict Championship Match on Oct. 25.