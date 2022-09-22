Raiders knock off College View Academy in straight sets

MEAD- For the first time in the season, the Mead volleyball team was able to pick up a straight set victory when they took down College View Academy 25-22, 25-15, and 25-10 at home on Sept. 13. It was a little bit of a slow start for the Raiders, who were eventually able to settle in as the match went on.

“It was a good confidence boost to get the first set win and to close out a tight one,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “I think it took us a few points to wake up, but then we took care of the ball better. The second and third sets we controlled entirely. Our servers did a great job of earning us points with 20 combined aces.”

Trailing 17-16 in the first set, Mead was able to tie the match up at 17 apiece with a kill from Janie Munter. A hit out of bounds by the Eagles and then an ace from Munter gave the Raiders a 22-19 lead.

The freshman Stella Charles closed out set one with an ace to give Mead a 25-22 win in the opening set.

Heading into the second, the Raiders kept the momentum on their side with an ace from Emily Kuhr and a block by Michelle Huckeby that helped them build a 4-1 advantage. It was increased to 20-9 later on with kills from Munter and Charles and an ace by Munter.

College View Academy fought back and won six more points, but in the end, they fell to the Raiders by 10 points.

Riley Koranda who is a freshman serving specialist put together a 12 point serving run with three aces in the third set. Kills from Lilly Flynn and Melody Eckart gave Mead get a 15 point set win.

Earning six kills, five digs, and two aces was Muhlbach, while Munter came up with five kills, five aces, and 11 digs, and Charles had five kills, three aces, two blocks, and three digs. Picking up three kills, one block, and three digs was Brenna Schulz, Melody Eckart had three kills and one block, and Michelle Huckeby came up with two kills and two blocks.

Flynn filled up the stat sheet in the back row with one kill and four aces. And 21 digs. Getting three aces and ending with a 100% serving percentage was Koranda, Shull had 13 assists and five digs, and Emily Kuhr had 10 assists and four digs.

After a solid match against College View Academy, Mead suffered a setback against East Butler on Sept. 15 at home. In a match riddled with errors, the Raiders ended up losing 25-20, 25-19, and then 25-15.

“This was an overall frustrating match after coming off such a great match on Tuesday,” Havelka said. “We are still struggling with peaks and valleys when it comes to performance. We had to shuffle our line up a bit due to illness which may have caused some of the early errors.”

Munter paced Mead with nine kills, one ace, and four digs. Both getting three kills were Schulz and Muhlbach and Flynn came up with one kill, three aces, and 11 digs.

At the net, both Kuhr and Schulz had two blocks and Eckart came up with one. Finishing with nine assists and one dig was Kuhr and Shull had seven assists.

To start this week off, Mead took on Omaha Brownell Talbot on Sept. 20. They have a home match with Omaha Christian Academy on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. and then are participating in the Hampton Volleyball Tournament at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.