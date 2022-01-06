Raiders knock off Bison to close out tournament

MEAD – The Class D-1 No. 6 Mead girls basketball team finished up the Runza Holiday Tournament with a 1-1 mark. They were able to defeat Central City 42-28 at Central City on Dec. 28 but fell to Cross County 39-37 on Dec. 27 at Milford.
The game against the Bison did not start the way either team wanted it to with turnovers dominating the first. Trailing 4-0 deep into the quarter, the Raiders avoided getting shut out with a three from Janie Munter.
The offensive production for Mead picked up in the second quarter of action with 15 points. One of those baskets was another three from Munter.
At the break, the Raiders managed to grab a four-point lead up 18-14.
Emily Quinn scored on a fast break to begin the third that increased Mead’s lead to 22-14. A Lilly Watson three extended that advantage to nine points.
The Raiders were solidly in control after three-quarters of play up 30-20.
The defense for Mead continued to present them opportunities for points in the fourth. Both Quinn and Bailey Langemeier scored on fast breaks that put the Raiders up 38-26 and helped them win by that same point margin.
“I told the girls going into this game if we took care of the ball we would win this game and we did just that,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “We were able to cut our turnovers in half from our game on Monday, and we pulled out a good win. Emily Quinn played a very solid game for us on both ends of the court.”
Leading Mead with 15 points, three rebounds, five steals and going five of five at the free throw line was Quinn. Emily Hebenstreit also found herself in double figures with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, scoring eight points and picking up two rebounds was Munter, Watson had five points and Langemeier had four points, five rebounds and four steals.
The prior day the Raiders took on Cross County in the third round. Mead was able to jump out to a decent lead but was not able to sustain it throughout the game.
“You never know what to expect after having six days off due to the NSAA moratorium, but we came out with a lot of energy and jumped out quickly,” Havelka said. “Close games usually come down to free throws and turnovers, and unfortunately we lost in both of those categories. We had 20 turnovers, and Cross County had 15. Even though we were 100% from the free throw line, we only shot four free throws compared to the 12 that Cross County shot.”
In the first, Quinn connected on a layup that put the Raiders up 6-0. Mead finished the quarter on a 12-6 run and led 18-6.
Hebenstreit tried to get her team off to a good start in the second quarter with a made three. The Raiders were only able to score four more points in the half which allowed the Cougars to creep back into the game.
At halftime, the once 12 point lead Mead had been trimmed down to four at 25-21.
Both teams were relatively even throughout the third quarter. This led to them both scoring eight points, with the Raiders still leading by four up 33-29.
The fourth was the turning point in the game. Mead suffered their lowest output of any of the quarters in terms of scoring with four points, and in the end, it led to their demise.
Almost finishing with a double-double in the contest was Lemke with 12 points and nine rebounds. Quinn also had 12 points and recorded four steals and three rebounds. Earning 11 points was Hebenstreit and Watson scored two points.
The Raiders took on Cedar Bluffs at home on Jan. 4. They also play at 6 p.m. at Yutan on Jan.7.