Raiders knock off Bison to close out tournament

Leading Mead with 15 points, three rebounds, five steals and going five of five at the free throw line was Quinn. Emily Hebenstreit also found herself in double figures with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, scoring eight points and picking up two rebounds was Munter, Watson had five points and Langemeier had four points, five rebounds and four steals.

The prior day the Raiders took on Cross County in the third round. Mead was able to jump out to a decent lead but was not able to sustain it throughout the game.

“You never know what to expect after having six days off due to the NSAA moratorium, but we came out with a lot of energy and jumped out quickly,” Havelka said. “Close games usually come down to free throws and turnovers, and unfortunately we lost in both of those categories. We had 20 turnovers, and Cross County had 15. Even though we were 100% from the free throw line, we only shot four free throws compared to the 12 that Cross County shot.”

In the first, Quinn connected on a layup that put the Raiders up 6-0. Mead finished the quarter on a 12-6 run and led 18-6.