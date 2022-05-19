Raiders get six athletes to state at D-2 District Meet

OSCEOLA- The Mead boys and girls track teams got six athletes to state at the D-2 District Track Meet at Osceola High School on May 12. The Raiders came in fourth in the boy’s team standings and got ninth with 18 points.

“Both groups competed well,” Mead Head Coach Terry Hickman said. “They took advantage of the better weather conditions (at least before the storms) and many PRs were set.”

The top finish for Mead came in the 4x100 meter dash where they were district champions. A.J. Carritt, Tyler Else, Justin Else, and Tyler Pickworth clocked a 45.40.

Earning silver medals were Carritt and Pickworth in the field events. Finishing with a toss of 121-06 was Carritt and Pickworth had a personal record jump of 41-00 in the triple jump.

Also qualifying for state in the 100 meter dash was Pickworth. He ran a PR of 11.26 which got him third in the district and was the second fastest non top two time across all Class D districts.

Getting sixth place in the 100 meter dash and also setting a PR was AJ Carritt who posted an 11.73.

Qualifying for state in the long jump was Branden Koranda. He got third place with a mark of 19-11 but reached the automatic qualifying distance to get to state.

Hayden Cunningham was able to get sixth place in the long jump event with a 19-02. That was a personal record mark for the sophomore.

The final two medals won by the Raider boys were by Beau LaCroix and Hayden Cunningham. LaCroix had his best throw of the year in the shot put with a toss of 40-02.25 which got him fourth and Tyler Else took fifth in the 200 meter dash running a 24.06.

Junior Sophia Brennan was the only state qualifier for the Mead girls. She was the district champion in the shot put with a toss of 33-01.25.

On the track, Eva Georgoulopoulos and Michelle Huckeby earned medals in the middle distance events. Taking fourth place was Eva Georgoulopoulos clocking a 2:42.14 in the 800 meter run and Huckeby ran a 1:12.65 to get sixth in the 400 meter dash.

In the long jump, the Raider girls came up with two medalists. Janie Munter took fifth with a personal record jump of 14-08.25 and Huckeby got sixth with a PR mark of 14-07.25.

The Class D State Track Meet will be held on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke High School.

Pickworth will be competing in the prelims of the 100 meter dash and the triple jump on May 20 and the 4x100 meter relay, Carritt in the discus, Koranda in the long jump, and Brennan in the shot put, will all be competing on May 21.