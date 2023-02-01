Raiders get revenge on Tigers

TEKAMAH – The Class D-1 No. 7 Mead boys basketball team was able to make quick work of Tekamah-Herman 73-41 on the road on Jan. 26.

This game was a rematch from a tightly contested game played in Mead a season ago. This time around, the Raiders jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

“The first quarter was played at an extremely high level by the boys,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp said. “They didn’t wait and didn’t allow T-H to get going at all which set the tone for the rest of the game.”

After the knockout punch in the first, Mead put up 16 in the second, 20 in the third and 14 in the final frame as the Raiders secured a 32-point victory.

Beau LaCroix put his stamp on the game with 18 points and five rebounds and Frankie Hebenstreit scored 16 points. Putting up 14 points with four assists and five rebounds was Luke Carritt and Isaac Couch finished with 10 points and four assists.

It was a different story when Mead moved up two classes to take on David City on Jan. 24 at home. The Scouts used a 20-point fourth quarter to knock off the Raiders 62-46 and give them their fourth loss of the season.

“We were 3-22 from three,” Hilgenkamp said. “David City packed the paint and dared us to make shots and we didn’t. At halftime, I implored the boys to keep fighting and I was so proud of their effort. Down by at least 10 the whole third quarter they continued to fight. Eventually, they cut the lead to four in the four quarter. We had a couple of possessions where we could’ve made some moves but poor shot selection didn’t help us.”

In the rebounding department, Mead finished with 24 boards. They also had seven assists, seven steals and shot 33% from the field.

LaCroix and Hebenstreit both scored16 points for the Raiders. Carritt ended up with five, Isaac Couch had four, Tye Dickes put up three and Tytus Lee finished with two.

This week Mead is taking part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. They took on Falls City in the first round at home on Jan. 31.