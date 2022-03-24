Raiders get practice in the field at Doane Invite

CRETE- The Mead boys and girls track team took to the field at the Class D Indoor meet held at Doane College in Crete on March 17. Despite not competing in any running events, the Raiders took sixth in the boy’s teams standing with 34 points and the Mead girls got ninth place with 13 points.

The strongest event for the Raiders boys was the long jump and triple jump.

Branden Koranda got second in the event with a jump of 20-00 and coming in third overall was Tyler Pickworth with a mark of 18-10. In 17th place overall was Matt Hanson who ended up going 15-01.

After getting second in the long jump, Pickworth moved up to second place in the triple jump by finishing with a mark of 37-08. Koranda snuck inside the top eight in seventh place by jumping 36-05.25.

AJ Carritt was a one man point scoring machine for Mead in the shot put and discus competitions. He took second in the discus with a throw of 115-07 and tossed the shot 36-07.50 to get fourth place.

The only other event the Raiders competed in on the boy’s side was the high jump. Hanson was the lone participant for Mead and he got 10th by jumping 4-10.

Coming through with a top three finish for the Raiders in the girl’s shot put competition was Sophia Brennan who got third with a throw of 30-02. Lilly Flynn ended up getting sixth with a toss of 28-01 and Lilly Watson took 18th with a heave of 23-07.

Good rotation and spin helped Flynn take home a third place finish in the discus competition. Her best throw went 88-00 for the day.

Taking ninth place with a toss of 76-03 was Watson and Haylie Muhlbach got 11th place with a mark of 75-00.

Janie Munter was the top finisher for the Raider in the long jump getting seventh place with a mark of 13-00. Finishing seven spots back in 14th was Michelle Huckeby with a jump of 11-03.50.

In the triple jump, Huckeby and Munter flip flopped finishes. Huckeby came in nine place overall by jumping 25-03 and Munter was right behind her in tenth with a mark of 25-00.

This week Mead competed at the Central City Invite on March 22.