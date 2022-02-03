Raiders get back in win column against Tigers

MEAD- After dropping four straight games, the Mead girls basketball team was able to get back in the win column with a 62-42 win over Tekamah-Herman on Jan. 27 at home.
“It was great to see our girls start the game with a lot of energy on both ends of the court,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “We did a great job of controlling the tempo of the game. Emily Quinn really stepped up and played a very solid game.”
Mead started the game up 10-3 thanks to a layup by Bri Lemke and six points from Emily Hebenstreit. A layup by Emily Quinn to end the quarter had the Raiders out in front up 16-3.
Buckets by Bailey Langemeier and Quinn pushed the lead out to 24-5 for Mead.
The Raiders ended up outscoring the Tigers 17-12 in the second. At halftime, Mead enjoyed a 33-15 advantage.
Early in the third, T-H tried to get back in the game as they got their offense to click. The Raiders stopped that from happening with a three from Hebenstreit and a layup in transition from Oldenburg that pushed Mead back up by double digits at 48-35.
Heading into the fourth, the Raiders needed stops and had to find a way to limit the Tigers scoring. They did just that by holding T-H to just nine points.
Quinn led Mead with 19 points, three rebounds, and four steals in the victory. Hebenstreit was not far off that pace with 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Scoring 10 points with seven rebounds was Oldenburg, both Lemke and Langemeier had six points, and Janie Munter finished with four points.
Against David City on the road on Jan. 25, the Raiders offensive woes haunted them in a 47-27 loss. They only shot 25% from the field and couldn’t buy a basket to start the contest.
“David City did a great job of staying in front of us on defense the entire game, which caused issues for us to find open shots,” Havelka said. “Our offensive struggles continue to haunt us. Against good teams, you can’t shoot 25% from the field and expect to win. Bri Lemke did a great job on the boards pulling down a career-high with 15 rebounds.”
In the first three-quarters of action, Mead had a total of 14 points. This led to the Raiders being down 41-14 going to the fourth.
Mead finished the game with 13 points in the final frame. They were able to hold David City to just six points in that same quarter.
Leading the Raiders with 10 points in the defeat was Hebenstreit. Quinn ended up scoring five points, Munter had three, Langemeier dropped in two, and Lemke had one point.