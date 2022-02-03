Raiders get back in win column against Tigers

MEAD- After dropping four straight games, the Mead girls basketball team was able to get back in the win column with a 62-42 win over Tekamah-Herman on Jan. 27 at home.

“It was great to see our girls start the game with a lot of energy on both ends of the court,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “We did a great job of controlling the tempo of the game. Emily Quinn really stepped up and played a very solid game.”

Mead started the game up 10-3 thanks to a layup by Bri Lemke and six points from Emily Hebenstreit. A layup by Emily Quinn to end the quarter had the Raiders out in front up 16-3.

Buckets by Bailey Langemeier and Quinn pushed the lead out to 24-5 for Mead.

The Raiders ended up outscoring the Tigers 17-12 in the second. At halftime, Mead enjoyed a 33-15 advantage.

Early in the third, T-H tried to get back in the game as they got their offense to click. The Raiders stopped that from happening with a three from Hebenstreit and a layup in transition from Oldenburg that pushed Mead back up by double digits at 48-35.