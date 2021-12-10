Raiders fly high in impressive victory over Thunderbirds

Alex Eller- The Class D-1 No. 10 Mead Boys Basketball Team proved that they are continuing to build on last year’s success in a 59-34 victory over Johnson County Central on Dec. 3. Big second and fourth quarters were the keys to the victory for the Raiders.

“I think the key for us was defensively we made it hard for them to score,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “After that we were able to get out and make some big timely threes that helped us as well.”

Despite dominating in the end, the game did not start off the way Mead wanted it to as they fell behind 5-0. Slowly but surely the Raiders got back into the ball game thanks to back to back threes by Emmett Couch that put the Raiders in front 8-7.

After the first quarter of action, The Thunderbirds led 9-8 after a second chance put back on their final possession of the quarter.

To begin the second, big man Beau LaCroix showed his rang by knocking down a three. A rebound and layup by Aj Carritt on the next possession put the Raiders up by two points at 14-12.