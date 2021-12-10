Raiders fly high in impressive victory over Thunderbirds

Alex Eller- The Class D-1 No. 10 Mead Boys Basketball Team proved that they are continuing to build on last year’s success in a 59-34 victory over Johnson County Central on Dec. 3. Big second and fourth quarters were the keys to the victory for the Raiders.
“I think the key for us was defensively we made it hard for them to score,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “After that we were able to get out and make some big timely threes that helped us as well.”
Despite dominating in the end, the game did not start off the way Mead wanted it to as they fell behind 5-0. Slowly but surely the Raiders got back into the ball game thanks to back to back threes by Emmett Couch that put the Raiders in front 8-7.
After the first quarter of action, The Thunderbirds led 9-8 after a second chance put back on their final possession of the quarter.
To begin the second, big man Beau LaCroix showed his rang by knocking down a three. A rebound and layup by Aj Carritt on the next possession put the Raiders up by two points at 14-12.
The rest of the second quarter, Mead was able to outscore JCC 17-7. What was a spectacular quarter was made even sweeter when Tyler Pickworth hit a three at the buzzer that put the Raiders up 31-19 at halftime.
The lead continued to grow to start the third after Emmett Couch hit a corner three. Later on the sophomore was able to score on a put back underneath that put Mead up 42-32 heading to fourth.
Similar to the second quarter, the final frame was all the Raiders as they outscored their opponent 17-2. Mead was passing the ball very well and looked like a team that will be very hard to beat by anybody who crosses their path.
“I think this sets a great tone for us, because I really didn’t know what to expect going into this game,” Quinn said. “I am really pleased with our intensity and our toughness out of this first game and if we keep doing that we will be a tough team to beat.”
Couch was the leading scorer for the Raiders in the contest with 17 points. Right behind him was Pickworth with 16 points.
Grabbing four rebounds and dropping in 11 points was AJ Carritt and Beau LaCroix had nine points and five rebounds. Coming through with five assists and three steals was Luke Carritt.
Mead had a home game against Cornerstone Christian Academy on Dec. 7 and then play at Palmyra on Dec. 10. They return home to take on Class C-1 No. 3 Auburn on Dec. 11.