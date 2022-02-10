Raiders finish 1-2 in ECNC Tourney

WEEPING WATER- A hot-shooting Auburn squad could not be slowed down by Mead in the first round of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Jan. 31 at Auburn. The Bulldogs knocked off the Raiders 59-40 behind 49% shooting from the field and 32% from three. They also had 12 steals in the contest.
“We allowed Auburn to set the tempo of the game, which put us back on our heels right away,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “We knew they could shoot the ball well, and I thought we did a good job of contesting their shooters, they just knocked down their shots. Offensive intensity still seems to be a struggle for us, which is costing us a lot of games.”
Auburn started the game off by putting Mead in a nine-point hole early. Before the end of the first, Emily Quinn connected on a layup that cut the deficit to 15-8.
The Bulldog’s strong offensive performance continued into the second where they dropped in 25 points. Emily Hebenstreit knocked down a three late that made the score 40-19 in favor of Auburn at halftime.
It was another tough quarter for the Raiders in the third as they were outscored by the Bulldogs 17-8. Making the final points of the quarter and bringing the score to 57-27 was Hebenstreit with a three-pointer.
Mead was finally able to slow down Auburn’s offense in the fourth as they held them to just two points. A layup by Quinn and a three from Lilly Watson helped the Raiders score 13 points and get the game back below 20 points.
Pacing Mead with 21 points and five rebounds was Hebenstreit. Scoring eight points was Quinn, Watson had three, and Brianna Lemke, Emily Oldenburg, Bailey Langemeier, and Janie Munter finished with two points.
In the consolation bracket, the Raiders used a strong second-half rally to knock off Palmyra at home 52-36 on Feb. 11. The Raiders were able to make 39% of their shots in the game, whereas the Panthers only made 22%.
“Our energy in the first half wasn’t very good so I challenged the girls to pick up the energy on both ends of the court and they stepped up and played one of the better halves of basketball that we have played this season,” Havelka said. “Bri Lemke really stepped up on both ends of the court and played a very complete game for us.”
It was a low-scoring affair between the two squads in the first quarter. In the end, Mead found themselves on top 7-4 at the end of the quarter.
Palmyra had their best quarter of the game in the second with 14 points. After only scoring six points, the Raiders were trailing 18-13 at halftime.
Midway through the third with the score tied at 24, Hebenstreit hit a three that put Mead up by three. An 18-8 scoring run by the Raiders helped them turn a five-point deficit at halftime into a 31-26 lead with one quarter remaining.
Mead was unstoppable in the fourth behind two threes from Hebenstreit and another triple from Quinn. In total, the Raiders offense had 21 points in the final frame.
Hebenstreit scored 22 points, had four rebounds, and had two assists in the win. Finishing with 15 points was Quinn, while Lemke had eight points and 11 rebounds, Munter scored five points and Oldenburg finished with two points.
After a solid victory against Palmyra, Mead was matched up with Freeman in the fifth and sixth place game. The Raiders led the entire game until the fourth when the Falcons went on a 17-3 scoring run to pull off the upset 35-27.
“Offensive struggles continue to hurt us and cost us games,” Havelka said. “Freeman’s pressure in the fourth quarter really affected us and helped them pull the win out.”
The only player in double figures for Mead was Hebenstreit with 12 points. Coming through with nine points was Quinn and Oldenburg, Lemke, and Munter each had two points.
Mead takes on Class D-1 No.1 Elmwood-Murdock at home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. They play at Omaha Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 to close out the regular season.