Raiders finish 1-2 in ECNC Tourney

Mead was finally able to slow down Auburn’s offense in the fourth as they held them to just two points. A layup by Quinn and a three from Lilly Watson helped the Raiders score 13 points and get the game back below 20 points.

Pacing Mead with 21 points and five rebounds was Hebenstreit. Scoring eight points was Quinn, Watson had three, and Brianna Lemke, Emily Oldenburg, Bailey Langemeier, and Janie Munter finished with two points.

In the consolation bracket, the Raiders used a strong second-half rally to knock off Palmyra at home 52-36 on Feb. 11. The Raiders were able to make 39% of their shots in the game, whereas the Panthers only made 22%.

“Our energy in the first half wasn’t very good so I challenged the girls to pick up the energy on both ends of the court and they stepped up and played one of the better halves of basketball that we have played this season,” Havelka said. “Bri Lemke really stepped up on both ends of the court and played a very complete game for us.”

It was a low-scoring affair between the two squads in the first quarter. In the end, Mead found themselves on top 7-4 at the end of the quarter.