Raiders fall to Jaguars 43-36

HOWELLS – The Mead Raider boys basketball team was denied a spot in the Class D-1 State Tournament by the Howells-Dodge Jaguars on Monday night in Howells.

The Raiders lost for a third time this season to the Jaguars by a score of 43-36.

The Raiders fell behind 17-8 after one quarter and were playing from behind the entire game.

Mead attempted to rally in the second quarter behind solid defense in the half court.

Mead limited the Jaguars to seven points and trailed just 24-20 at the half.

“H-D got off to a fast start, but we were able to recover in the second quarter,” said Mead Coach PJ Quinn.

Unfortunately for the Raiders they were unable to maintain the momentum in the third quarter due to turnovers and lack of execution on offense.

Mead scored just five points in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing 32-25.

The Raiders were unable to make up ground in the fourth quarter and ended up taking the loss by seven points.

The Raiders shot just 31 percent from the field.