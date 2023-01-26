Raiders fall short against Jets at home

MEAD – On Jan. 17, the Mead girls basketball team had a home matchup against Sterling. The Jets, who came in as a team to be considered to be ranked in D-1, dominated from start to finish 63-13.

The first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game as the Raiders were outscored 24-0. It would happen once again in the third.

All of Mead’s points came in the second where they put up eight points and in the fourth where they had five.

For the game, the Raiders finished with 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. They also shot 14% from the field and 33% from three.

Leading Mead with five points and three rebounds was Janie Munter. Both Eva Georgoulopoulos and Elizabeth Brennan had three points and Kailey Strait finished with two.

Later in the week, the Raiders traveled to play Lyons-Decatur Northeast. Mead couldn’t keep pace with the Cougars and fell 54-25.

The Raiders had a great start to the game and as a result, led 10-9. This changed in the second when LDNE went on a 19-5 scoring run and grabbed a 28-15 lead at halftime.

After a solid second quarter, the Cougars went on to outscore Mead 16-2 in the third and then 10-8 in the fourth on their way to winning by 29 points.

There was a huge disparity in the rebounding department with LDNE pulling down 49 boards and the Raiders finishing with 29. Mead also had five steals, shot 22% from the field and 23% from three.

Scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds was Munter. Georgoulopoulos finished with six points and Taylar Shull, Brennan and Riley Koranda each had two.

Mead played David City at home on Jan. 24. Two days later the Raiders play at Tekamah-Herman at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.