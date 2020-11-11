Raiders end up with third-place trophy

LINCOLN – The Mead Raider volleyball team notched their first state tournament win since 2012 when they were able to breeze past South Platte in straight sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21 in Class D-1 state tournament play on Nov. 5.

Mead Coach Keshia Havelka was pleased with how her team came out against their first round opponent.

“I was so pleased with how calm and efficient the girls played in the first set. PBA can be daunting if you have never played there before and they did a great job of settling in right away,” said Havelka.

The Raiders advanced to the semifinals on the strength of a strong offensive attack.

Mead piled up 15 kills in the first set and committed only three errors while getting off to a fast start.

The first set win was the first time in the last six matches that the Raiders were able to come out on top in a first set.

The second set went back and forth before the Raiders were able to close it out behind junior outside hitter Brianna Lemke. Lemke finished with a team-high 19 kills against South Platte while hitting .378. She was also solid defensively while adding a team best 21 digs.