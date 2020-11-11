Raiders end up with third-place trophy

LINCOLN – The Mead Raider volleyball team notched their first state tournament win since 2012 when they were able to breeze past South Platte in straight sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21 in Class D-1 state tournament play on Nov. 5.
Mead Coach Keshia Havelka was pleased with how her team came out against their first round opponent.
“I was so pleased with how calm and efficient the girls played in the first set. PBA can be daunting if you have never played there before and they did a great job of settling in right away,” said Havelka.
The Raiders advanced to the semifinals on the strength of a strong offensive attack.
Mead piled up 15 kills in the first set and committed only three errors while getting off to a fast start.
The first set win was the first time in the last six matches that the Raiders were able to come out on top in a first set.
The second set went back and forth before the Raiders were able to close it out behind junior outside hitter Brianna Lemke. Lemke finished with a team-high 19 kills against South Platte while hitting .378. She was also solid defensively while adding a team best 21 digs.
Juniors Megan Luetkenhaus and Emily Oldenburg also played well offensively at the net for the Raiders while combining for 18 kills.
In addition to Lemke’s 21 digs, senior Riley Langemeier also played well defensively while leading the team with 23 digs.
Junior setter Emily Quinn was incredibly efficient in the opening round win, handing out 46 set assists in just three sets. She also finished with 10 digs and two ace serves.
The win advanced the Raiders into their first semifinal in nine years and they squared off against top-seeded and undefeated Pleasanton on Nov. 5.
Pleasanton dominated the Raiders and recorded a 25-15, 25-8, 26-24 straight set victory.
“Pleasanton is an extremely balanced team that had only lost two sets coming into the state tournament. We knew we were going to be in for a battle today but we had nothing to lose. The first set we struggled defensively to stop their offensive attack and sent too many free balls over the net,” stated Havelka.
After being overwhelmed in the first two sets, the Raiders bounced back and put up a real fight in set three.
Mead led for the entire set, including 24-22 before the Bulldogs were able to close them out.
“We needed to just convert one time to steal that third game but we couldn’t get it done. I was happy to see us make a game of it after the second set but would have loved to take that third set,” added Havelka.
Lemke and senior Becca Halbmaier combined to lead the Raiders at the net while combining for 19 kills. Halbmaier added a pair of solo blocks.
Langemeier paced the team defensively while piling up 12 digs and 27 serve receptions.
Quinn handed out 21 set assists.
The loss dropped the Raiders into the third-place contest against BDS on Nov. 7.
The Raiders and Eagles met up at Lincoln Southeast High School and Raiders were able to improve to 25-7 with a four set victory.
The Raiders won by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-16.
“I would say it was probably one of our best matches all season, especially in terms of passing. We stayed in system throughout the entire match while forcing BDS out of system a lot,” said Havelka.
Raider junior Demmy Patocka set the tone for Mead from behind the service line. She led Mead with 17 points scored and four aces. She served nine straight in the first set while leading the Raiders to the win.
Lemke and Halbmaier each finished with 16 kills to lead the Raiders offensively. Halbmaier will graduate in May with 745 kills and 110 ace serves to her credit.
Lemke finished her junior season with a team-high 329 kills and will head into her senior season with 799 kills to her credit.
Quinn handed out 38 set assists against BDS and finished her junior year with 902, just 34 shy of the school record.
She will go into her senior season with 1,893 set assists, 100 ace serves and 474 digs.
Langemeier led the Raiders with 23 digs and paced the team in serve receive.
“I was extremely happy to see the team play so hard to finish their season with a win. It clearly wasn’t the ultimate goal but only a few teams get to walk out of the gym happy on their last match and we were one of them,” said Havelka.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!