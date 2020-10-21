Raiders earn key 34-28 road win

MEAD – The Mead Raider football team capped an improbable run into the Class D-2 playoffs with a 34-28 road win against Johnson-Brock on Friday night to cap the regular season.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Raiders who finished the season with a record of 4-4 and as a result will play in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs against the Bloomfield Bees on the road on Oct. 22

Qualifying for the playoffs looked like a long shot for the Raiders who started the season with four losses and were outscored in those four games 216-36.

The Raiders persevered, benefitted from improved health and rallied to win their final four games of the season, including the thrilling six-point road win over J-B on Friday.

The Raiders did their best to keep the ball away from the high-powered Eagle offense.

Mead ran 73 plays compared to just 28 for the home team.

Mead trailed 22-14 at the half and 28-22 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring J-B 12-0 over the final 12 minutes.