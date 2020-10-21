Raiders earn key 34-28 road win

MEAD – The Mead Raider football team capped an improbable run into the Class D-2 playoffs with a 34-28 road win against Johnson-Brock on Friday night to cap the regular season.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Raiders who finished the season with a record of 4-4 and as a result will play in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs against the Bloomfield Bees on the road on Oct. 22
Qualifying for the playoffs looked like a long shot for the Raiders who started the season with four losses and were outscored in those four games 216-36.
The Raiders persevered, benefitted from improved health and rallied to win their final four games of the season, including the thrilling six-point road win over J-B on Friday.
The Raiders did their best to keep the ball away from the high-powered Eagle offense.
Mead ran 73 plays compared to just 28 for the home team.
Mead trailed 22-14 at the half and 28-22 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring J-B 12-0 over the final 12 minutes.
“It was a hard fought game, basically played in a phone booth. We kept the ball away from their high -powered offense, running 73 plays to their 28. The players played physical, and did not get down when we fell behind. They earned this 4-0 finish to the year, and the playoff berth,” said Mead Coach Terry Hickman.
The Raiders fell behind 8-0 after Johnson-Brock returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.
Mead responded with 14 straight points on the strength of touchdown runs from junior Caleb Lihs and senior Cade Mongan and the Raiders led 14-8 early in the second quarter.
J-B scored three straight touchdowns and led 28-14 midway through the third quarter.
Junior Luke Carritt scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and the Raiders added the 2-point conversion to trim the lead to 28-22 in the third quarter.
After a Lihs interception, the Raiders were able to even the score when Carritt connected with senior Hunter Pickworth on a 19-yard scoring pass. The 2-point conversion failed the score remained tied at 28.
After a stop by the defense, the Raider offense took over and capped a 17-play, eight minute drive with the game-winning touchdown coming on a 1-yard TD run by Carritt.
Mongan iced the game with an interception on the final drive for the home team.
Carritt was efficient in the passing game, completing 7-of-8 for 95 yards and a touchdown. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.
Lihs rushed for 81 yards on 21 carries and sophomore Beau LaCroix added 65 more on 22 carries.
Hunter Pickworth led the receiving corps with 67 yards on three grabs.
Junior AJ Carritt continued his strong play on the defensive side of the ball and led the visitors with six tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage. Lihs and Mongan added picks.
The Raiders will take on the Bees Thursday night in Bloomfield with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!