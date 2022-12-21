Raiders continue to roll through schedule

MEAD — The Mead boys basketball team continued to mow down the competition in the first month of the boys basketball season against Omaha Brownell Talbot and East Butler on Dec. 16 and 17. Against B-T, the Raiders pulled out a 55-32 victory and then knocked off the Tigers 60-30 at home the next day.

In their first home game in their new gym on Saturday, Mead treated their fans to a 30-point victory over East Butler. The Raiders out-rebounded the Tigers 37 to 19 and shot 44% from the field in the win.

“We played very good defensively in the first half only allowing seven total points,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Higenkamp said “Again we had the chance to give a lot of guys game experience and it was another good overall game.”

Luke Carritt scored the first points of the contest with a three. That lead for Mead was increased to 11-3 and eventually 17-3 by the end of the first quarter.

The three pointers continued to fall in the second. Branden Koranda, Carritt and Isaac Couch all hit a triple which pushed the Raiders edge out to 34-7 at the half.

Out of the break, Mead outscored East Butler 14-10 in the third to go up 48-17 heading to the final frame.

With the game well in hand, the bench for the Raiders got some playing time in the fourth. The players took advantage of the opportunity and scored 12 points as Mead pulled out a 30-point victory.

Carritt led the team with 11 points and Tye Dickes ended up with 10. Scoring eight points was Couch and Beau LaCroix and Tytus Lee had six points each.

Koranda had five points and Frankie Hebenstreit, Tristan Zweiner and Brady Gartner had four apiece.

The prior day, the Raiders played at B-T. Mead was able to overcome 6% shooting from three with 12 steals in a 22-point victory.

After outscoring B-T 37-15 in the first half, the game was much tighter in the second half. Mead ended the third and fourth with 18 points and B-T had 17.

In the game, the Raiders pulled down 35 rebounds and had 10 assists. They also shot 43% from the field and 31% from the line.

Pacing Mead with 12 points apiece were Hebenstreit and Carritt. LaCroix ended up with eight points, Lee had six and Koranda scored five.

This week Mead took on Cross County in the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. The Cougars enter the tournament with a 6-0 record and are coming off beating Bruining-Davenport/Shickley 58-43.