FALLS CITY – The Mead girls basketball team kicked off the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on the road at Falls City on Jan. 30. Against a 12-6 Tiger squad, the Raiders fell short by a final of 55-10.

“We are continuing to get better at the little things each and every day, but turnovers continue to hurt us,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “Every possession is extremely important for us, turning the ball over cuts into our chances to score.”

From the start, the defense for Falls City was too much for the Raiders. They turned the ball over nine times, which helped the Tigers jump out to a 22-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Falls City’s momentum carried over into the final three quarters of action where they had a combined 33 points. Mead was held to just six points the rest of the way.

From the field, the Raiders shot 17% and made 10% from three point range. They also pulled down 23 rebounds with three assists, one steal and one block.

Janie Munter powered Mead with seven points, nine rebounds and one assist. Ending up with two points and one rebound was Emily Kuhr and Stella Charles pulled down six boards with one assist. Finishing with one point was Kailey Strait.

With that loss, the Raiders were matched up with Palmyra in the consolation bracket of the ECNC Tournament on Feb. 2 at Freeman. Mead had a decent start, but couldn’t maintain it the whole game as they went on to lose 57-17 to the Panthers.

Most of the damage for the Raiders was done in the first quarter, where they scored 10 points. This resulted in the team only having a six-point deficit at 16-10.

This changed in the second when Palmyra’s press started causing major issues for Mead. The Raiders only ended up with five points in the quarter and trailed 32-15 at the break.

In the second half, things continued to spiral downward for Mead on offense. They were held scoreless in the third and put up two points in the fourth in what turned out to be a 40-point defeat.

Despite the outcome, there were still positives to take away from the game. Munter continues to be a leader for the Raiders and her style of play is starting to rub off on some of her teammates.

“Janie Munter is still doing everything within her power to fight for this team to get wins,” Havelka said. “Munter is a great example of a senior leader/captain. She never gives up and is always pushing herself and her teammates to do better. She doesn’t accept failing or losing very well. Watching Riley Koranda gain confidence is awesome because she is going to be a big part of our offense for the rest of this year and in years to come.”

Filling up the stat sheet with five points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal was Munter. Putting up six points with two rebounds, one steal and one block was Koranda and Addison O’Brien had two points and five boards. Rounding out the scoring were Elizabeth Brennan and Kuhr with two points.

This week Mead played a makeup game at Cedar Bluffs on Feb. 6. They close out the regular season at Elmwood-Murdock at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and return home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 to play Omaha Christian Academy.