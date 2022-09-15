Raiders come up short in loss to Eagles on the road

TECUMSEH- It was a rough outing for the Mead Football team when they traveled to take on Johnson County Central on Sept. 9. The Eagles were able to dominate from start to finish in a 54-6 victory over the Raiders.

The only touchdown for Mead in the contest came in the second quarter on a six yard pass from Luke Carritt to Branden Koranda. On the two point try, the Raiders were unsuccessful making it a 16-6 game in favor of Johnson County Central.

After the touchdown from Mead, the Eagles struck back with a six yard touchdown run, which made it a 22-6 deficit for the Raiders going into halftime.

Two more touchdowns were tacked on by Johnson County Central in both the third and the fourth quarter, giving the Eagles a 48 point victory in the end.

Completing seven passes for 58 yards and a touchdown was Luke Carritt. Picking up two catches for 26 yards was Quinn Carritt, Tanner Price had two grabs for 16 yards, Tyler Else had two catches for 16 yards, and Koranda had one grab for six yards and a score.

Earning 79 yards on the ground on 11 carries was Luke Carritt. Both Ty Crouse and Beau LaCroix earned four yards, Hayden Watson and Tanner Price both had three rushing yards, and Quinn Carritt ran for two yards.

Defensively, Tytus Lee and Tye Dickes both had 10 tackles. Also picking up one sack against the Eagles was Dickes.

Coming up with seven tackles was LaCroix, Keegan Converse had six, and Quinn Carritt, Luke Carritt, and Price all had five tackles. Picking up one interception apiece were Koranda and Lee.

This week Mead takes on Omaha Brownell Talbot at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at home on Senior Night. The Raiders come into the game with a 1-2 record after knocking off Lyons-Decatur Northeast 58-20 in their last game at home.