Raiders come up short in ECNC Tournament

MURDOCK- This past week, the Mead Volleyball Team competed in the annual East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The Raiders battled hard but ended up losing to Elmwood Murdock in straight sets on Oct. 10 and then to Weeping Water in three sets on Oct. 13.

In the first round on Monday night, the sixth seeded Raiders took on the third seeded Elmwood-Murdock. Mead lost by identical scores of 25-15 in the first two sets and then 25-20 in the third.

“I was pleased with how much better we played in the third set but there is still a lot of work to do in terms of our confidence on the court,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We have players that are really starting to believe in themselves but others that struggle to keep their heads in the game.”

For the match, the Raiders were held to a .071 hitting percentage. They also had three aces and three blocks.

Haylie Muhlbach led her team with seven kills and 13 digs. Getting four kills and two blocks was Brenna Schulz and Lilly Flynn had 13 digs, 17 good serve receives and a 100% serving percentage.

In the Consolation Round of the tournament at Falls City on Thursday, Mead took on a team they had already beaten once this year in Weeping Water. This time around, it was the Indians who picked up a three-set victory by a final of 25-21, 20-25 and 19-25.

Issues at the net continued to plague the Raiders against Weeping Water with 22 errors compared to 24 kills. This resulted in a .018 hitting percentage for Mead for the match.

Hitting double digits with 10 kills and six digs was Muhlbach. Janie Munter earned five kills, 19 digs and four aces and Emily Kuhr had five aces and nine assists.

The Raiders closed out the regular season with a match at Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Oct. 18.