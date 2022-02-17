Raiders close regular season on winning note

OMAHA- The Mead girls basketball team used tough defense to hold Omaha Christian Academy to under 30 points in a 42-29 victory on the road on Feb. 11. The Raiders had 13 steals in the victory and were able to pull down 31 boards.
“It was nice to get a lot of players a good amount of playing time in our last regular-season game of the year,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “I was very happy with our aggressiveness on offense. Hopefully, we built some confidence tonight, and carry that over into the postseason.”
Emily Quinn connected on a three-pointer to start the contest for the Raiders. Two three’s from Emily Hebenstreit and a fast break layup by Bailey Langemeier allowed Mead to build their advantage up to 17-6.
After getting outplayed in the first, the Eagles fought back by holding the Raiders to just six points. Nine points dropped in by OCA cut Mead’s advantage down to 23-15 at halftime.
The Raiders made sure their poor shooting in the second didn’t carry over to the third with Hebenstreit knocking down a three-pointer. That basket helped Mead outscore OCA 10-9 in the third and take a 33-24 lead to the final frame.
It was the defense for the Raiders that became more prevalent in the fourth as they held the Eagles to their lowest point total of the game at nine points. Mead was able to drop in nine points to help carry them to the finish line in the victory.
Finishing with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and three steals was Hebenstreit. Quinn scored seven points and had six steals, Langemeier dropped in five points and had six boards, Brianna Lemke scored four points and had eight rebounds, and Emily Oldenburg and Janie Munter both finished with two points.
Mead didn’t have the same luck when they took on Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock at home the day prior on Feb. 10. They got outrebounded and outplayed by a physical Knight squad in a 70-39 loss.
“Coach Dwyer does a great job with his girls,” Havelka said. “They play hard on both ends of the court and move the ball very well on offense. I was very pleased with the way we played in the second quarter. We just need to play that well the entire game.”
It didn’t take long for E-M to impose their will on the Raiders as they jumped out to a 22-4 lead at the end of one-quarter of action.
Mead finally got going as Hebenstreit started heating up from three-point range. It helped the Raiders outscore the Knights 19-15 in the second and cut their deficit down to 14 points at 37-23 going into halftime.
In the second half, Mead continued to get points from Hebenstreit and Quinn, but a lack of production from other players was the nail in the coffin. They were outscored 33-16 by E-M in the third and fourth as the Knights built a 31 point edge.
Hebenstreit led all scorers in the contest with 21 points and Quinn finished with 11. Scoring four points and grabbing six rebounds was Lemke and Langemeier finished with three points.
The Raiders travel to the D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Elmwood-Murdock this week. Mead took on Class D-1 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan in the first round on Feb. 15. If they win they play the winner of Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock and Cedar Bluffs at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.