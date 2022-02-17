Raiders close regular season on winning note

Finishing with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and three steals was Hebenstreit. Quinn scored seven points and had six steals, Langemeier dropped in five points and had six boards, Brianna Lemke scored four points and had eight rebounds, and Emily Oldenburg and Janie Munter both finished with two points.

Mead didn’t have the same luck when they took on Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock at home the day prior on Feb. 10. They got outrebounded and outplayed by a physical Knight squad in a 70-39 loss.

“Coach Dwyer does a great job with his girls,” Havelka said. “They play hard on both ends of the court and move the ball very well on offense. I was very pleased with the way we played in the second quarter. We just need to play that well the entire game.”

It didn’t take long for E-M to impose their will on the Raiders as they jumped out to a 22-4 lead at the end of one-quarter of action.

Mead finally got going as Hebenstreit started heating up from three-point range. It helped the Raiders outscore the Knights 19-15 in the second and cut their deficit down to 14 points at 37-23 going into halftime.