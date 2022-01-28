Raiders can’t overcome slow start at Sterling

MEAD- Heading into their contest with Class D-2 No. 7 Sterling on Jan. 18, the Mead girls basketball team knew they were going to have to withstand the Jets pressure and not turn the ball over. Both things did not happen, as the Raiders had 22 turnovers in a 59-43 defeat.
“Every game I tell the girls we have to be focused and play with energy right from the start of the game,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “This game was a great example of what happens when we are not focused right from the start. Despite the first three minutes of the game, when we got behind 12-0, I thought we played well. But against a good team like Sterling, you can afford to have a bad three minutes.”
Trailing 24-6 in the first quarter, Emily Hebenstreit knocked down a three-pointer trimming the deficit to 15 points. Mead was able to score two more points before the end of the quarter, making it 24-11 in favor of Sterling.
Midway through the second, Bailey Langemeier cashed in on a corner three. A three from Hebenstreit, later on, brought the Raiders deficit down to 35-24 at halftime.
The offense for Mead continued to go through Hebenstreit in the third. A made three-pointer from her in the corner made the score 47-34 heading to the final frame.
Emily Quinn was able to turn up the defensive intensity with a steal and layup bringing the final score to 59-43 Jets. That turned out to be her only steal of the contest.
Finishing with a game-high 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal was Hebenstreit. Quinn had seven points, Emily Oldenburg scored six points and had seven rebounds, and Brianna Lemke, Bailey Langemeier, and Janie Munter all finished with two points.
The Raiders didn’t get a break from the tough opposition, when they played a quality Malcolm squad at home on Jan. 22. A fast start for the Clippers helped them run away with the win at 52-30.
“Turnovers and shooting struggles continue to hurt us in these games,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “We are getting shots that we like we just aren’t knocking them down. Malcolm is always a solid defensive team and their press usually gives us a lot of trouble, but I thought we did a good job breaking their press but then we would get in a hurry in the half court set, and had a lot of careless turnovers.”
Malcolm started very fast and shot the ball well. They shot 67% from the field in the first quarter, compared to Mead shooting 20%. Malcolm’s hot shooting allowed them to jump ahead 14-4 at the end of the first.
The Clippers shooting and turnovers by the Raiders continued to be an issue in the second as Malcolm scored 15 points. This extended the Clippers lead to 29-11 at the half.
On the glass, Malcolm dominated in the third quarter with nine rebounds. This limited Mead’s scoring opportunities and made it 42-20 in favor of Malcolm heading to the fourth.
The Raiders had their best quarter of the game in the last frame as they battled the Clippers to a 10-10 draw in the quarter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to erase the previous damage.
In this game, Hebenstreit broke the school record for points in a career with 17 to lead Mead. She also had five rebounds and two steals.
Quinn had seven points, four steals, and two rebounds, Oldenburg had four points, and Langemeier dropped in two points.
Mead played a David City squad having a spectacular season on Jan. 25. They returned home to take on Tekamah-Herman at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.