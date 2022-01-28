Raiders can’t overcome slow start at Sterling

MEAD- Heading into their contest with Class D-2 No. 7 Sterling on Jan. 18, the Mead girls basketball team knew they were going to have to withstand the Jets pressure and not turn the ball over. Both things did not happen, as the Raiders had 22 turnovers in a 59-43 defeat.

“Every game I tell the girls we have to be focused and play with energy right from the start of the game,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “This game was a great example of what happens when we are not focused right from the start. Despite the first three minutes of the game, when we got behind 12-0, I thought we played well. But against a good team like Sterling, you can afford to have a bad three minutes.”

Trailing 24-6 in the first quarter, Emily Hebenstreit knocked down a three-pointer trimming the deficit to 15 points. Mead was able to score two more points before the end of the quarter, making it 24-11 in favor of Sterling.

Midway through the second, Bailey Langemeier cashed in on a corner three. A three from Hebenstreit, later on, brought the Raiders deficit down to 35-24 at halftime.

The offense for Mead continued to go through Hebenstreit in the third. A made three-pointer from her in the corner made the score 47-34 heading to the final frame.