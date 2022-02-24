Raiders can’t handle Knights’ firepower

MURDOCK – A fast start by Class D-1 No. 4 Fremont Bergan spelled trouble for the Mead girls basketball team, in a 64-40 season ending loss at the D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Elmwood-Murdock on Feb. 15.

The Raiders had the ball stolen from them 10 times and were outrebounded 37-25.

“Bergan’s offense is very tough to defend, and most of that is because they have a couple good guards that are tough to guard,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “If we would stop one of them, the other would make a play. It always hurts to lose the last game of the year, but I am extremely proud of this team and how hard they worked every day of the season. This senior class has left a big impact on our program and will be greatly missed.”

Bergan came out firing from the opening tip off, taking the ball and scoring off of it. When everything was said and done, the Knights had built an 18-6 lead after one quarter of action.

Emily Hebenstreit started the second quarter by trimming Mead’s deficit to 12 points. Later on, Janie Munter made another triple making it a 29-15 game in favor of Bergan.

The Knights finished the half on a 7-0 scoring run and took a 36-15 lead into halftime.

After Bergan’s offense stretched their lead near 30 points to start the third, Hebenstreit made back-to-back threes to put the score at 55-25 heading to the final frame.

Early in the fourth, Emily Quinn made a layup off a fast break that cut the Knights’ lead down to 60-34. The Raiders finished the game out on a 6-4 scoring run.

Leading Mead with 18 points, five rebounds and one steal in her final game was Hebenstreit. Bailey Langemeier had eight points and three rebounds, Quinn scored five points and had five steals, Emily Oldenburg dropped in four points and pulled down four boards, Munter had three points and Brianna Lemke finished with two points and seven rebounds.

Mead finishes the season with a record of 13-11. This was the second winning season in a row for the Raiders.