FORT CALHOUN – Like most of the season, the Mead boys and girls track teams were up against mostly Class B and C competition at the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 25. Despite being one of the smallest schools at the meet, the Raiders boys placed fifth with 76 points and the girls came in seventh with 34 points.

Taking first in the long jump for the Mead boys was Branden Koranda. The senior ended up with a mark of 19-10.

Beau Lacroix earned a gold medal for the Raiders with a toss of 46-01.75 in the shot put. He also got fifth in the discus with a throw of 126-06.

Coming in third in the 400 meter dash and fifth in the 200 meter dash was Tyler Else. He ran a personal record time of 53.76 in the 400 and then clocked a 24.37 in the 200.

“Busy day, but dropped his 400 time below 54 seconds,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “We’ll look at districts and see where he has the best chance to qualify. He’s learning about the 400 each time he runs it.”

Running a 47.89 and getting third in the 4x100 meter relay were Hayden Goebel, Koranda, LaCroix and Else. Ty Crouse, Justin Felty, Chris Hanson and Tytus Lee took fifth place in the 4x400 meter relay in a time of 4:16.29.

On the girls side, Sophia Brennan had the top performance for Mead with a third place finish in the shot put with a mark of 33-03.50. In sixth place in the event was Addison O’Brien with a toss of 33-03.50.

Picking up sixth place finishes in both the triple and long jumps were Taylar Shull and Kailey Strait. Ending with a personal record jump of 29-05.50 in the triple jump was Shull and Strait had a mark of 14-03 in the long jump.

On the track, Eva Georgoulopoulos set a pair of personal records in the 800 meter run and the 1,600 meter run. She came in fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:38.79 and sixth in the mile by posting a 6:13.27.

“Eva ran personal bests in both 800 and 1600, while Justin’s 1600 time was his best,” Henkel said. “They both got out faster and finished well. We think they both have potential to be solid distance runners, but they must develop some confidence in themselves to run faster through the middle of the race and still have plenty to finish strong.”

The Raiders girls finished the day off by getting fifth in the 4x100 meter relay. Strait, Michelle Huckeby, Shull and Addison O’Brien clocked a 56.60.

Winning the meet on the girls side was Yutan with 268 points and Fort Calhoun won the boys team standings with 274 points.