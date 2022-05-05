Raiders battle bigger schools at the Fort Calhoun Invite

FORT CLAHOUN- Points were hard to come by for the Mead boys and girls track team at the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 26. As one of two Class D teams at the meet along with Scribner Snyder, the Raiders came in fifth place in the boy’s team standings with 34 points and got eighth on the girl’s side with seven points.

“Given the size of the schools competing, and the size of our team, we feel like the team does well and is competitive,” Mead Boys Track Head Coach Terry Hickman said. “We may lack the depth to have multiple scorers in most events, but are well represented in the finals. We also had quite a few finalists finish 7-8, and just outside of the range to add to the team score.”

Tyler Pickworth was the top performer for the Raiders with multiple medals collected. He got second in the high jump by clearing 5-10, got third in the 100 meter dash clocking an 11.80, and took fourth place in the triple jump with a mark of 39-08.

Taking third place in the discus for Mead was AJ Carritt. His best throw of the completion was a heave of 120-09.

Continuing to medal in the long jump for the Raiders is Branden Koranda. He ended up getting fifth place with a mark of 18-11.

In the distance events, Justin Felty was able to put down a great time of 5:44.60 in the 1,600 meter run. He led the second group of runners behind the lead pack and got fifth place.

Both the 4x800 and the 4x100 meter relay teams for the Raiders were able to find the podium with their performances. Felty, George Georgoulopoulos, Trey Siske, and Keegan Converse clocked a 10:25.59 in the 4x800, and Pickworth, Tyler Else, Justin Else, and AJ Carritt ran a 47.10 to get fifth place in the 4x100.

Taking first place by four tenths of a second in the 4x100 meter throwers relay over Fort Calhoun was Hayden Watson, Chris Hanson, Waylon Greise, and Tytus Lee. Their winning time was 53.35.

Coming through with the best performance of the meet for the Raider girls was the 4x800 meter relay team. Emily Quinn, Laura Kuhr, Michelle Huckeby, and Eva Georgoulopoulos got third place in a time of 11:49.40.

The other medal for the Mead girls came from junior Janie Munter in the long jump. Her best mark in the competition was a jump of 13-07.25.

Getting close to medaling were Quinn and Addison O’Brien with seventh place finishes. Running a 16:05.10 in the 3,200 meter run was Quinn and O’Brien had a throw of 30-05.

Eva Georgoulopoulos was able to get eighth place in both the 1,600 meter run and the 200 meter dash. Her time in the mile was 6:46.20 and she came through the finish line with a 31.76 in the 200 meter dash.