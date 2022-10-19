Raiders back in playoffs with win over Cougars

MURRAY- With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Mead Football Team was able to do their part in making sure they got in with a 50-12 win over Conestoga in the regular season finale on Oct. 14. The Raiders picked up the dominating victory by compiling 364-yards of total offense and creating two turnovers on defense.

Both offenses started out slow with one touchdown in the first quarter. It was scored by Mead on a 13-yard run into the end zone from Hayden Watson.

The two-point conversion run for the Raiders ended up falling short, which left the score at 6-0 in favor of the Raiders going to the second.

Mead was able to stretch their lead out to double digits at 12-0 to begin the quarter on an 18-yard pass from Luke Carritt to Tanner Price. The two-point conversion pass fell short for the Raiders keeping the point margin at a dozen.

The final two touchdowns for the Raiders both came on the legs of Luke Carritt from one yard out. He completed passes to Branden Koranda and Tristan Zwiener on the two-point tries which extended Mead’s lead out to 28-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Luke Carritt was able to complete a hat trick scoring his third touchdown of the game on the ground. This time it was from seven yards out and put the Raiders up 34-6.

Beau LaCroix was the next Mead player to find the end zone when he scored on a run of 13-yards. On the two-point try, Watson crossed the goal line to make it 42-6 Raiders heading to the final frame.

Scoring his second touchdown of the game to open up the fourth was Watson on a two-yard run. Quinn Carritt ran the ball in the end zone on the two-point attempt to make it 50-6.

After getting stuffed on offense for most of the game, Conestoga scored late in the fourth on a six-yard run to make it a 38-point game in the end.

Throwing for 60-yards and two touchdowns was Luke Carritt. He also rushed for 94-yards on the ground and found the end zone two times.

Carrying the ball 15 times for 149-yards and one touchdown was LaCroix and Watson gained 42-yards and scored twice.

Hauling in one catch for 18-yards and a touchdown was Tanner Price. Finishing with one grab for seven yards and a score was Zwiener.

Defensively, LaCroix picked up 11 tackles and Zwiener was right behind him with 10 tackles and a forced fumble. Picking up six tackles and an interception was Tytus Lee.

Also getting six tackles was Tyler Else while Tye Dickes had four tackles and a sack.

With their win over the Cougars, the Raiders snagged the 16th seed on the East Side in the Class D-1 State Football Playoffs. They will be traveling to play Class D-1 No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.