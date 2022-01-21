Raiders avoid upset in victory against Indians

It was the defense that stole the show to close the game out, with both teams being held two single digits in the scoring department.

With under a minute, Hebenstreit put up a three in the corner that was off the mark. AJ Carritt was able to corral a rebound and got the ball to Pickworth who drove the lane and put up a jumper to win the contest.

Pickworth and Hebenstreit both finished with 15 points leading the Raiders. Scoring six points apiece were Beau LaCroix and AJ Carritt.

On Saturday, Mead had a home matchup with Class C-2 No. 3 Howells-Dodge. The Raiders kept with them in the first half, but the Jaguars presence in the paint was too much to overcome in the second half in a 59-47 loss.

“We were able to limit their points in the paint for the first two and a half quarters, but then gave up 18 points in the paint, which proved to be the major difference in the game,” Quinn said.

During the first quarter, the teams went back and forth and the game was tied at seven all. The Jaguars were able to outscore Mead 10-8 in the second as they took a slim 17-15 advantage into the locker room.