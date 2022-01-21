Raiders avoid upset in victory against Indians

WEEPING WATER- The Raiders didn’t play their sharpest game of the season on Jan. 11 at Weeping Water. Despite trailing most of the game and shooting 30% from the field and 14% from three, the Raiders were able to pull off a 42-41 victory.
“We struggled to score for most of the game despite getting pretty good shots,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “It was important that we maintained our composure in the second half and valued the ball. We only had seven turnovers for the game and one in the second half.”
Early on, it was the Indians who were able to grab a 14-3 edge. After a three-pointer made by Tyler Pickworth, it was 14-6.
Weeping Water would score three more points before the end of the first and they took a 17-6 lead heading to the second quarter.
It was Pickworth who once again was making plays for Mead in the second. A steal and layup by him cut the lead down to 20-19 for the Indians.
With both teams scoring eight points in the quarter, it was still an 11 point lead for Weeping Water at 25-14 at the half.
Frankie Hebenstreit came up big for the Raiders during their 22 point outbreak in the third quarter. He had two three-pointers and one that came at the buzzer that cut Mead’s deficit to 37-36 heading to the final frame.
It was the defense that stole the show to close the game out, with both teams being held two single digits in the scoring department.
With under a minute, Hebenstreit put up a three in the corner that was off the mark. AJ Carritt was able to corral a rebound and got the ball to Pickworth who drove the lane and put up a jumper to win the contest.
Pickworth and Hebenstreit both finished with 15 points leading the Raiders. Scoring six points apiece were Beau LaCroix and AJ Carritt.
On Saturday, Mead had a home matchup with Class C-2 No. 3 Howells-Dodge. The Raiders kept with them in the first half, but the Jaguars presence in the paint was too much to overcome in the second half in a 59-47 loss.
“We were able to limit their points in the paint for the first two and a half quarters, but then gave up 18 points in the paint, which proved to be the major difference in the game,” Quinn said.
During the first quarter, the teams went back and forth and the game was tied at seven all. The Jaguars were able to outscore Mead 10-8 in the second as they took a slim 17-15 advantage into the locker room.
Howells-Dodge went off in the second half scoring 42 points in the third and fourth quarters. The Raiders offense wasn’t bad with 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the high powered Jaguars.
Pickworth finished with 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Luke Carritt and AJ Carritt both recorded nine points, LaCroix and Branden Koranda finished with four points, and Hebenstreit had three points.
Mead played at Sterling on Jan. 18 and take on Malcolm at home in a conference game on Jan. 22.