Raiders and Wildcats battle at Mead Triangular

MEAD- In a matchup of two Saunders County Rivals, the Mead Volleyball team was able to best Cedar Bluffs at home on Oct. 6. The Raiders narrowly won the first 25-22 and then dominated in the second 25-9.

“We are starting to stay loose late in the game and handle the pressure well,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “It was great to gut that first set out after losing close in the game before. The second set was all around great play from the team. We committed only four errors in the set, while our offense was on fire earning 14 kills.”

Senior Janie Munter powered Mead with 11 kills and seven digs and Emily Kuhr had 12 assists and four aces. Picking up three kills with two digs and a .333 hitting percentage was Brenna Schulz.

At the time of publication, there were no stats submitted for Cedar Bluffs.

Mead picked up another big win when they knocked off Class C-2 Weeping Water in the opening round of their triangular Thursday. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker 25-23 in the first set but responded by winning sets two and three 25-21 and then 25-19.

Finishing with 13 kills, 12 digs and two aces for the Raiders was Munter and Taylar Shull had 20 assists, nine digs and two kills. Earning 11 kills, seven digs and three aces was Haylie Muhlbach.

Earlier in the week, the Cedar Bluffs Volleyball Team had a home match against Omaha Brownell Talbot. The Wildcats were able to win the second 25-17 but lost the other three sets 25-11, 25-14 and then 25-6.

"We started the game off strong and then struggled with serve receive allowing them to pull ahead,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “In the second set, we looked like the team I have seen glimpses of throughout the season. We continued to struggle in serve receive the final two sets."

Alli Bartholomaus paced her team with four kills, three aces, two blocks and seven digs. Allison Reade had three kills, three aces and six digs and Maddie Thomas ended up with three aces, two kills, 17 digs and one assist.

This week the Raiders took part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. They lost their opening match to Elmwood-Murdock on Oct. 10 in straight sets.

Cedar Bluffs started off their week with a three set loss to East Butler on Oct. 10. They played at Class C-2 No. 2 Fremont Bergan on Oct. 11.