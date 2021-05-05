Raider track and field teams compete twice

FORT CALHOUN – The Mead Raider track and field team started the week with an invitational at Fort Calhoun on April 27.
The Raider girls team finished fourth at the meet after scoring 57 points.
Thirty-three of the Raider points came in the field events on the strength of two first place finishes and one runner-up performance in Fort Calhoun.
Senior record holder Becca Halbmaier finished with gold medals in the long jump (16-0) and triple jump (32-11) events. It was the fourth time this year when the Raider senior won both events at a meet.
Sophomore shot putter Lillian Flynn scored eight points after finishing second in the event with a mark of 31-8. Flynn also added a fifth-place medal in the discus event.
A first place finish in the two-mile relay led the Raiders on the track.
Freshman Eva Georgoulopoulos, freshman Emily Kuhr, junior Laura Kuhr and junior Emily Quinn combined to win the event with a time of 12:13.
Quinn also added a medal in the 3200-meter run, finishing third with a time of 15:00.
The Raiders sprint relay team consisting of junior Lauren Holloway, sophomore Janie Munter, junior Demmy Patocka and Halbmaier combined to finish third with a time of 58.53.
The boys team finished in a tie for fourth at the meet after scoring 50 points.
Thirty-five of the points came in the field events for Mead, led by first place finish from senior Hunter Pickworth in the triple jump. Pickworth won the event with a mark of 39-6.5. He also added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (17-6.5) and a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-2) at the meet.
Junior Tyler Pickworth scored six points in the long jump after finishing third (17-11.5). He also finished fourth in the triple jump.
AJ Carritt medaled in the discus and shot put events.
Senior Blaine Nicola turned in the top performance on the track after finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.
The Raider teams returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual East Central Conference Meet at Freeman High School on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.
The girls team scored 20 points at the conference meet, led by 18 points from Halbmaier. She won the triple jump (34-9.75) and finished second in the long jump (16-2.5).
Carritt turned in the best performance at the meet for the boys, finishing fourth in the discus (112-3).