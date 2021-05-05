Raider track and field teams compete twice

The boys team finished in a tie for fourth at the meet after scoring 50 points.

Thirty-five of the points came in the field events for Mead, led by first place finish from senior Hunter Pickworth in the triple jump. Pickworth won the event with a mark of 39-6.5. He also added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (17-6.5) and a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-2) at the meet.

Junior Tyler Pickworth scored six points in the long jump after finishing third (17-11.5). He also finished fourth in the triple jump.

AJ Carritt medaled in the discus and shot put events.

Senior Blaine Nicola turned in the top performance on the track after finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.

The Raider teams returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual East Central Conference Meet at Freeman High School on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.

The girls team scored 20 points at the conference meet, led by 18 points from Halbmaier. She won the triple jump (34-9.75) and finished second in the long jump (16-2.5).

Carritt turned in the best performance at the meet for the boys, finishing fourth in the discus (112-3).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.