Raider gridders earn all-district honors

MEAD – Nine Mead Raider football players earned all-district recognition after the Raiders qualified for the playoffs and finished with a record of 4-5 in 2020.

The season got off to a rough start for Coach Terry Hickman and the Raiders. Mead opened the season with four consecutive losses to Elmwood-Murdock, Allen, Osceola and Falls City Sacred Heart and was outscored 36-214.

The Raiders rallied to win their final four regular season contests, defeating Omaha Christian Academy (66-0), Diller-Odell (26-8), Cedar Bluffs (54-20) and Johnson-Brock (34-28).

The four straight wins got the Raiders into the playoffs where they were defeated by Bloomfield by a score of 26-0.

Three Raiders earned first team Class D2-1 district honors including senior offensive linemen Bayley LaCroix and Cade Mongan.

The Raiders success on offense largely started behind these two in the running game and passing game.

Junior A.J. Carritt was named to the first team defense after a year where he spent terrorizing opposing offenses from his defensive end position.