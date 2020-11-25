Raider gridders earn all-district honors

MEAD – Nine Mead Raider football players earned all-district recognition after the Raiders qualified for the playoffs and finished with a record of 4-5 in 2020.
The season got off to a rough start for Coach Terry Hickman and the Raiders. Mead opened the season with four consecutive losses to Elmwood-Murdock, Allen, Osceola and Falls City Sacred Heart and was outscored 36-214.
The Raiders rallied to win their final four regular season contests, defeating Omaha Christian Academy (66-0), Diller-Odell (26-8), Cedar Bluffs (54-20) and Johnson-Brock (34-28).
The four straight wins got the Raiders into the playoffs where they were defeated by Bloomfield by a score of 26-0.
Three Raiders earned first team Class D2-1 district honors including senior offensive linemen Bayley LaCroix and Cade Mongan.
The Raiders success on offense largely started behind these two in the running game and passing game.
Junior A.J. Carritt was named to the first team defense after a year where he spent terrorizing opposing offenses from his defensive end position.
Carritt led the Raiders in tackles last season, piling up 69 including eight behind the line of scrimmage. He also recovered two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Raiders Luke Carritt (So.), Caleb Lihs (Jr.) and Tyler Pickworth (Jr.) were all named to the second team offense.
Raider seniors Hunter Pickworth and Blaine Nicola were both named to the second team defense.
Raider sophomore fullback Beau LaCroix was named to the honorable mention all-district offense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!