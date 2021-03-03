Raider defense leads to victory

MEAD – The Mead Raider boys basketball team earned a pair of wins while playing host to the Class D1-2 Sub-District Tournament last week.

The Raiders opened postseason play with a 57-25 win over Cornerstone Christian at Mead High School on Feb. 23.

The Raiders shot the lights out in the first half while building a 37-9 halftime advantage.

The Raiders shot 67 percent from the field in the first quarter.

Mead Coach P.J. Quinn was able to get all of his players into the game in the second half and the home team settled for the 32-point victory.

Junior guard Tyler Pickworth led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points while teammates Bayley LaCroix and AJ Carritt added eight apiece.

The win over the Cougars put the Raiders in the sub-final against Omaha Christian Academy on Feb. 25.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, but it was the Eagles who struggled more, falling behind 16-4 after 16 minutes.

The Raiders were never threatened in the second half and cruised to the 37-19 win.

The win over the Eagles punched the Raiders ticket into one of the eight Class D-1 district finals.