Property valuation protests deadline nears

LINCOLN – Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte reminds property owners they have until June 30 to file a property valuation protest. Many are facing valuation increases and Nolte encourages anyone who thinks their valuation is not accurate to file a protest.

“This is an opportunity for property owners to ask the County to take another look at their values to assure they are correct,” Nolte said. “This process is outlined in state statute and property owners should take the opportunity to have an independent appraiser review their assessed valuations.”

Those who file a protest may have a hearing with an independent appraiser either by phone or in person. Filers may also opt to waive a hearing whereby the appraiser will still review all supporting documentation provided.

Nolte recommends property owners wanting to file a protest do so as early as possible.

“Appointments fill up quickly and, by filing early, you will have more hearing date and time options available,” he said.

Valuation protests can be filed electronically at lancaster.ne.gov. Protest forms are also available online or by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 402-441-8724 or protest@lancaster.ne.gov.

Protests must be received or postmarked by June 30, 2021. For more information on filing a property valuation protest, please contact the Lancaster County Clerk’s Office at 402-441-8724 or protest@lancaster.ne.gov or visit the website at lancaster.ne.gov.