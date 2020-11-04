Projected winners in county supervisors’ races

WAHOO – The unofficial results show the incumbent has been re-elected in the District 4 County Board of Supervisors race, while a newcomer will take the seat for District 6.

Incumbent Scott Sukstorf is projected to retain his seat with 1,275 votes as of 2 a.m., Nov. 4. His challenger was declared write-in Rob Thiessen. Results for the write-ins were not separated, but 513 votes were cast for all write-ins in the race.

In District 6, former Wahoo Board of Education member Tom Hrdlicka is projected to succeed Ed Rastovski, who chose not to run for re-election. Hrdlicka received 923 votes. His opponent, Kyle Morgan, received 586 votes.

These are unofficial election results. Election officials will certify results at a later date.