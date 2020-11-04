Projected winners in contested village board races

WAHOO – There are several newcomers and a handful of incumbents who will lead their local villages after being elected as members of their village boards of trustees in the General Election.

As of 2 a.m., Nov. 4, the unofficial results show that incumbent Jim Rezac will retain his seat on the Valparaiso Village Board. He received 229 votes. He will be joined by Beverly Bartek, who received 217 votes, and Jeffrey Draper, who received 171 votes. Cindy Elliott received 96 votes.

Morse Bluff voters also were given the task of choosing three members for their village board. The projected winners are Kevin Vyhlidal with 56 votes, Robin Simanek with 40 and Karma Amison with 39. Jay Ruzicka received 32 votes.

In Cedar Bluffs, Kim Shanahan received the most votes with 166, followed by Jesse Headid with 138. Both earned seats on the village board. Garlyn Grosse received 127 votes.

Voters chose from three candidates for two seats on the Mead village board. Daniel Simon came in first with 197 votes, followed by Jason Lee with 191 votes. Melissa Burke received 84 votes.

Jeremy Stanislav received 107 votes to earn a spot on the Prague village board, along with Matthew Muessingmann, who got 88 votes. The third candidate was Marlene Wade, who received 62 votes.

These are unofficial election results. Election officials will certify results at a later date.