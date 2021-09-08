Probation offered for woman caught with pot

WAHOO – A woman found with a large amount of marijuana at a Wahoo motel last January has been sentenced.

Barbara McArthur of Jamestown, N.Y. was sentenced on Aug. 30 to one year of deferred judgement probation by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin.

Saunders County Attorney Jennifer Joakim explained on Friday that deferred judgement probation means the defendant’s case can be dismissed if they comply with all conditions of the probation during the prescribed amount of time. She said it is a new statute in the state of Nebraska that began in 2020.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021 by Wahoo Police after law enforcement 27 pounds of marijuana and items used to heat seal baggies for transportation in her possession. Chief of Police Bruce Farrell said at the time that the value of the marijuana was about $55,000.

McArthur was traveling from California to New York when she stopped in Wahoo to spend the night at a local motel. Police received a call that there was an odor of marijuana at the motel.

Wahoo Police officers and members of the III Corps Narcotics Task Force served the search warrant after the WPD conducted a narcotics investigation at 5 p.m.