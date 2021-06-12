Poultry barn permit denied near Raymond

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other side, attorney Brian Jorde represented opponents of the permit, people who live next to the property and the school district, which sends hundreds of children outside for recess or sports on the northern edge of its property closest to where 2.28 million chickens a year would be raised in barns.

“It’s simply not an intelligent location for this kind of infrastructure,” he argued.

In a 14-page written ruling Thursday, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said the construction and operation of eight large poultry barns was “not consistent with the character of the neighborhood as it exists and would more likely than not have negative effects upon traffic conditions, and other matters relating to public health, safety and general welfare.”

An expert, Dr. James A. Merchant, testified about how dust from the chicken facilities would travel downwind toward Raymond Central and said children within 3 miles of feeding operations have consistently experienced increased rates of asthma.

Nelson said the plan also didn’t include any studies to indicate availability of water to service the annual need of nearly 8 million gallons or the effects that would have on nearby residences and the school.