Potter awarded Veteran of Month

WAHOO – Richard “Dick” Potter of Valparaiso was honored as the Veteran of the Month for March by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. He was nominated by Dan Benes.

Potter served in the US Army from September 1968 to July 1970. Upon completing basic training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT), Potter was sent overseas to Vietnam as an infantryman, later becoming a motorman. He was also a point man and machine gun operator.

Potter was discharged from the Army on July 24, 1970 as a sergeant/E5.

He received many awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, ARCOM, Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge. To earn the Air Medal, a service member must have a confirmed three enemy aircraft destroyed, 25 operational flights during which exposure to the enemy is expected and 100 operations flights without enemy exposure. The Combat Infantry Badge is awarded to service members who were under fire from enemy forces in a combat zone.

“Those two tell me all I need to know about what kind of soldier Dick was and I am humbled and honored to present him this certificate today,” said outgoing Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Mary Pace.