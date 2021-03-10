Portion of North 14th Street will close for six months

To prevent future erosion, the new bridge will have a drop structure to secure the bottom of the stream from eroding. Dingman said this structure will be paid for by the City of Lincoln’s Stormwater Bond Program and the local natural resources district.

Dingman said this will be the fourth and final bridge of four bridges that are located along North 14th Street to be replaced and it will be the only bridge project in Lancaster County this year.

Dingman said they have notified residents and local businesses through press releases and letters. Capitol City Horse and Pony Club is located along North 14th Street not too far from the bridge being replaced. Board member Joy Plautz said the business was notified in October 2020.

Plautz said the closure will likely affect the business because many that travel to the club come with horse trailers and equipment, but only by a couple miles. Those members will have to enter from the north, Plautz said.

“Hopefully people still keep coming out there, even if it’s a little bit out of their way,” Plautz said.