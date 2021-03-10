Portion of North 14th Street will close for six months

RAYMOND – After more than seven years, one of the worst bridges in Lancaster County will finally be replaced, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said.
The bridge in question is located between Mill Road and Waverly Road along 14th Street. Because of the repair, this portion of North 14th Street will be closed for at least the next six months starting March 15.
Dingman said the replacement of the bridge built in 1959 will cost about $1.7 million.
This bridge runs over a saline wetland which is why it is one of the worst bridges in the county. The area around the bridge has a high salt content resulting in years of rust to the bridge and erosion to the surrounding area. As of now, the bridge meets requirements and is regularly inspected, but it can no longer hold the standard load, Dingman said.
The reason for delay in repair, Dingman said, is because of the endangered inhabitants of the area below and around the bridge. There are salt mort plants located near the bridge as well as being a potential tiger beetle habitat.
“The permitting for this bridge has taken us about four years to acquire from the federal government, due to not only endangered species but actually saltwater wetlands in the area,” Dingman said.
To prevent future erosion, the new bridge will have a drop structure to secure the bottom of the stream from eroding. Dingman said this structure will be paid for by the City of Lincoln’s Stormwater Bond Program and the local natural resources district.
Dingman said this will be the fourth and final bridge of four bridges that are located along North 14th Street to be replaced and it will be the only bridge project in Lancaster County this year.
Dingman said they have notified residents and local businesses through press releases and letters. Capitol City Horse and Pony Club is located along North 14th Street not too far from the bridge being replaced. Board member Joy Plautz said the business was notified in October 2020.
Plautz said the closure will likely affect the business because many that travel to the club come with horse trailers and equipment, but only by a couple miles. Those members will have to enter from the north, Plautz said.
“Hopefully people still keep coming out there, even if it’s a little bit out of their way,” Plautz said.
While it may cause some detours, Dingman said it’s important to replace the bridge now so that it does not deteriorate to the point that it no longer meets standards to be open.