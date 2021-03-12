 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of Branched Oak WMA closed due to target shooting
0 comments

Portion of Branched Oak WMA closed due to target shooting

  • 0

MALCOLM – A portion of Branched Oak Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County is closed to target shooting, effective immediately, for safety reasons.

The closed area is south of West Raymond Road between NW 112th Street and NW 126th Street.

Options for shooters include the 100-yard rifle sight-in range at Killdeer WMA in Lancaster County and the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.

For additional information about target shooting on public hunting lands, see the Public Access Atlas at outdoornebraska.gov/publicaccessatlas.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics