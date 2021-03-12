Portion of Branched Oak WMA closed due to target shooting

MALCOLM – A portion of Branched Oak Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County is closed to target shooting, effective immediately, for safety reasons.
The closed area is south of West Raymond Road between NW 112th Street and NW 126th Street.
Options for shooters include the 100-yard rifle sight-in range at Killdeer WMA in Lancaster County and the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.
For additional information about target shooting on public hunting lands, see the Public Access Atlas at outdoornebraska.gov/publicaccessatlas.