Polivka leads Tigers with fourth place finish at state

OMAHA– Taking home 12th place with 44 points is what the East Butler wrestling team accomplished at the Class D State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center in Omaha Feb. 17 to 19. Pacing the Tigers’ top 15 performance was Luke Polivka who got fourth place at 126 pounds.

Polivka, who has started to catch fire to end the season, won with a pin in his first match against Keller Twohig of Franklin in 1:52. He followed that up by defeating Carter Beckman of Elgin/Pope John by sudden victory with a 6-4 decision.

His winning streak came to an end in the semifinals against Cauy Kohl of Sutherland who knocked him off with an 8-2 decision.

After that defeat, Polivka rebounded by defeating Ted Hemmingsen of Riverside with a pin in 3:42. He then lost a 3-2 decision in a tiebreaker against Cayden Ellis of Winside going for third place.

Trevin Brecka took home fifth place at 160 pounds and finished the tournament going 4-2. In the opening round, he beat Tanner O’Brien of Hitchcock County with a 3-1 decision. In the quarterfinals, he was defeated by Gabe Escalante of Winside with a 3-0 decision.

In his next two matches to make the medal round, Trevin Brecka pinned Andrew Harvey of Mullen in 3:55 and defeated Alex Arroyo of Summerland with a 5-3 decision.

During the consolation semifinals, Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale knocked off Brecka with a 3-1 decision in a tiebreaker. Trevin Brecka finished his career with a 5-2 decision victory over Beau Lake of Bayard in the fifth-place match.

Lane Bohac, who was dealing with an injury prior to the tournament, ended up getting sixth place at 120 pounds. He won a 7-0 decision against Trevor Carraher of Riverside in round 1 and then got pinned at the five minute mark by the eventual state champion Eli Paxton from Mullen in the quarterfinals.

Bohac earned a 3-1 decision and a 4-0 decision to get to the consolation semifinals where he was defeated by Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge with a 7-0 decision. It didn’t get better from there, as he lost a major decision to Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley by a score of 12-4.

Winning matches for the Tigers, but not reaching the medal stand was Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds and Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds.