Police chief will take over dangerous dog designation

WAHOO – The determination of whether a dog is declared potentially dangerous or dangerous now rests with the chief of police rather than the Wahoo City Council

At the council’s meeting last Thursday, the members passed an ordinance that gives the police chief the authority to enforce the animal control laws of the city. The ordinance streamlines the procedure for dangerous or potentially dangerous dog declarations.

Under the previous process, the cases were brought to the city council for a public hearing after recommendation by the police department. But an increase in the number of public hearings over the past several months prompted the council to seek a less time-consuming solution.

Under the ordinance, a potentially dangerous animal is one that has inflicted injury on a human being that does not require medical treatment, injures a domestic animal (pet), chases someone on the streets, sidewalks or other public area in a menacing manner or has a tendency to attack when unprovoked.

A potentially dangerous designation is compared to a “first strike.” The animal’s owner does not have to take any other specific action other than keep another incident from happening.